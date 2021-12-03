Line Marking Robots Market To Expand With Significant CAGR During 2031

As per a new report published by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the line marking robots market is anticipated to exceed a valuation of US$ 10 Mn in 2021, and surge at an impressive CAGR of more than 29% over the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.

The market experienced high demand over the studied regions, registering annual growth of 27% during 2016 – 2020. Fact.MR anticipates significant potential in the line marking robots market, owing to factors such as increasing investments in sports across many regions, rising automation adoption rate, and improving technology.

There are several companies that offer line marking robots on a rental basis. Many short-term customers such as of small sporting event or league organizers, small tams, etc., cannot afford to own a line marking robot, and therefore, they rent them. However, big league & event organizers and large clubs are more likely to buy line marking robots to reduce their labor cost, owing to the fact that they can use these machines at big events that take place over a large span of time frame.

Moreover, these machines are loaded with state-of-the-art sophisticated technologies such as GPS, GLONASS, DPS + GLONASS, automation, etc. The use of automation has aided in eliminating human error and positing technology has improved accuracy levels. These devices take less time in performing the operation as compared to their conventional counterparts. In addition, sports provide a very good platform for brands to advertise their products, and thus, private investments in line marking robot manufacturing companies have increased. Private sponsorships are also driving the market towards more profitability.

Key Takeaways from Line Marking Robots Market Study

GPS-embedded line marking robots are expected to remain the most attractive and witness an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 115 Mn during 2021 – 2031.

Based on marking speed, line marking robots with 2.1-5 m/s speed are anticipated to be the most lucrative raking in more than US$ 117 Mn revenue by 2031.

Based on end user, demand by various sports authorities for line marking robots is expected to grow 13X over the next ten years.

Together, North America and Europe represented over 85% of overall market share in 2020.

Market in East Asia is expected to provide an incremental opportunity of over US$ 11.3 Mn from 2021 to 2031, and emerge with a valuation of over US$ 12 Mn by 2031.

Segments Covered in Line Marking Robots Industry Research

By Tracking Technology GPS GLONASS DPS + GLONASS

By Wheel Three Wheel Line Marking Robots Four Wheel Line Marking Robots

By Mode of Operation Automatic Line Marking Robots Manual + Automatic Line Marking Robots

By Marking Speed 1-2 m/s Line Marking Robots 2.1-5 m/s Line Marking Robots >5 m/s Line Marking Robots

By Paint Capacity Below 10 Liter Line Marking Robots 10-15 Liter Line Marking Robots 15-20 Liter Line Marking Robots Above 20 Liter Line Marking Robots

By End User Sport Authorities National District / State Level Universities Schools Recreational Parks Youth Clubs Others



Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Line Marking Robots Market Category and segment level analysis: Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level.

Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level. Line Marking Robots Market Historical volume analysis : The report provides a comparison of Line Marking Robots Market historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031.

: The report provides a comparison of Line Marking Robots Market historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031. Line Marking Robots Market Manufacturing trend analysis: The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Line Marking Robots Market It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally

The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Line Marking Robots Market It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally Line Marking Robots Market Consumption by demographics: The report investigates consumer behavior affecting Line Marking Robots Market demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on Line Marking Robots Market is carefully analyzed

The report investigates consumer behavior affecting Line Marking Robots Market demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on Line Marking Robots Market is carefully analyzed Post COVID consumer spending on Line Marking Robots Market Consumption: Healthcare industry has been largely influenced by COVID-19 pandemic. The Fact MR Market survey analyzed consumer spending post COVID-19. It assesses how current trends that will influence expenditure on healthcare services, thus affecting Line Marking Robots Market growth.

