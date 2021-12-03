Demand For Hoof Boots Market Will Dwindle In The Foreseeable Future

As per a new study by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global hoof boots market is slated to expand at a CAGR of around 9% and top a valuation of US$ 34 Mn by 2031.

Since the inception of hoof boots, demand has remained rich owing to the increasing horse population as well as horse owners. Fact.MR believes that prospective owners of barefoot horses are the primary focus of key manufacturers to improve the net sales of their business. On an average, more than 70% of the world’s horse population is still barefoot. Further, Fact.MR dwells into the key strategies followed by hoof boot manufacturers such as Cavallo, Scoot Boots, Equine Fusion, etc., who are channelizing their products to high-equine populated regions.

The hoof boots market is largely characterized by product makeover and distribution strategy. Eventually, companies / brands that regularly replenish their portfolio has been observed to gain more traction and eventually more customers’ eyes.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Loop closure buckle types are projected to provide ab absolute $ opportunity worth US$ 10.9 Mn by 2031, establishing itself as the most lucrative sub-segment of all.

Based on boot size, demand for 76-100 mm length hoof boots is projected to increase at the highest CAGR of around 9.6% over the decade.

On the basis on use case, sales of therapeutic purpose hoof boots are anticipated to expand 2.4X by 2031.

North America is projected to capture around 27% of the global market share by 2031.

Key Segments Covered in Hoof Boots Industry Survey

By Hook Type Buckle Stud Closure Loop Closure

By Boot Size (length in mm) 50-75 mm Hoof Boots 76-100 mm Hoof Boots 100-150 mm Hoof Boots 150 Above

By Use Case Therapeutic Hoof Boots Sports Hoof Boots Riding Hoof Boots Trail Riding Endurance Riding Hoof Boots for Farm Activities Others



