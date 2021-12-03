Radiation Dose Monitoring Market Top Players, Recent Development & Product Benchmarking

Felton, Calif., USA, Dec 03, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Radiation Dose Monitoring Market is anticipated to reach USD 3.9 billion by 2025 owing to benefits offered by automated dose monitoring systems for effectively tracking radiation dose in patient. Radiation dose monitoring is a system that collects, analyzes, controls, and improves the doses administered to patients post medical imaging checkups. It displays patient-related information and offers real-time monitoring of patient’s examination with advanced alert systems based on automatic email notifications and diagnostic reference levels.

Radiation dose monitoring industry is influenced by the rising use of imaging technologies, particularly MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) and CT (computed tomography) scan and positive effect of government regulations for compulsion usage of radiation monitoring systems. Moreover, the benefit of automated monitoring systems that efficiently track patient’s radiation dose exposure is driving the market growth of radiation dose monitoring.

However, radiation dose monitoring market is restrained by the shortage of nuclear medicine facilities in the emerging economies across the globe. Asia Pacific offers lucrative opportunities to radiation dose monitoring industry due to speedy urbanization and upgrades in healthcare infrastructure.

Radiation dose monitoring market is categorized on the basis of product, modality, end user, and geography. On the basis of product, the market is divided into services and solutions. Solutions segment is expected to lead the market of radiation dose monitoring since integration radiation dose tracking, analytics and monitoring software can easily work in compliance with systems like (PACS) picture archiving and communication system, (RIS) radiology information system and (EHR) electronic medical record.

Based on modality, radiation dose monitoring industry is divided into fluoroscopy and interventional imaging, radiography and mammography, computed tomography, and nuclear medicine. Computed tomography segment registers high growth in radiation dose monitoring market due to the increasing regulations concerning CT dosage at the global scale and growing number of computed tomography examinations.

In terms of end users, radiation dose monitoring industry is split into ambulatory care settings, hospitals, academic medical centers and research institutions. Hospital segment is expected to hold larger market share of radiation dose monitoring owing to the increasing demand for efficient healthcare services by consumers.

Geographically, radiation dose monitoring market is segmented as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. North America followed by Europe and Asia Pacific is predicted to dominate the market of radiation dose monitoring owing to developed healthcare IT infrastructure, favorable regulatory compliances, and introduction of novel technologies.

The key players in radiation dose monitoring industry are Bayer Healthcare AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE Healthcare, Afga-Gevaert N.V., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Spectra AB, Agfa-Gevaert N.V., Landauer, Inc., Bayer AG, PACSHealth, LLC, Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE Healthcare, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, QAELUM NV, and INFINITT Healthcare Co. Ltd.

