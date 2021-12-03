Globalization of Trimethylcyclohexanone Market to Create New Opportunities Challenging Leadership of International Companies

Trimethylcyclohexanone is an organic chemical compound used as a specialty chemical ingredient. Trimethylcyclohexanone is available in the form of clear colorless liquid to very slightly yellow liquid with high boiling & low melting point, and free from suspended particles. Trimethylcyclohexanone is a high boiling point solvent that has limited miscibility properties with water, but it is completely mixable with most of organic solvents.

The Trimethylcyclohexanone Market report profiles the successive companies, which includes:

Sigma-Aldrich

Arkema

SI Group

Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp.

Alfa Aesar

SIELC Technologies

Oakwood Products, Inc.

Fluorochem Ltd.

Shell Chemicals Limited

Solvay S.A.

BASF SE

Evonik Industries

Manchester Organics Ltd.

Prasol Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

J & K SCIENTIFIC LTD.

Henan Tianfu Chemical Co.,Ltd.

By End Use:

Paint & coatings, and adhesives

Chemical and plastics industry Cosmetic Fine Chemistry

General Industry

Food industry and Agrochemicals

Building and construction

Automotive and transportation

By Applications:

Solvent and Co-solvent

Flow Control Agent

Plasticizer

Thinner

Starting material for Chemical Synthesis

Flavoring Agent

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East Africa

