Serosoft – Recent Business Expansion in Switzerland Marks Presence in 18 Countries

Indore, India, 2021-Dec-06 — /EPR Network/ — Serosoft, one of the leading, awarded, and renowned education ERP software company announced its business expansion with a new client acquisition in Switzerland. Now having a presence in 18 countries in the world leads to direct growth and momentum for the organization.

Academia by Serosoft is one of the best and leading ERP/SIS software for educational institutions and it is helping bring complete automation and digital transformation along with simplifying academic and administrative operations of the institution. It is taking institutions’ interest towards Edtech tools grooming institutions towards modern technology and tools.

Serosoft always follows the goal to serve institutions with the best in any form, just after the deal closure it unifies field tour and judgment of operations, effective implementation, and customer support at all times. Right perception at the recent deal closure in Switzerland, Serosoft CEO Mr. Arpit Badjatya himself chose a team and visited all the campuses that acquired Academia to ensure everything goes smoothly.

“Serosoft is proudly expanding its footsteps in various countries across the globe and recent business exposure with institutions in Switzerland is another start along with 18 countries presence. Our cross-functional team strides developing, implementing, marketing, and customer support in the best ways leading to unprecedented software results and unparalleled growth opportunities for educational institutions” Says Arpit Badjatya, CEO & MD at Serosoft.

About Serosoft:

Serosoft is a Deloitte Fast50 educational software and solutions company, promoted by a dynamic team of erstwhile I-Bankers, US graduates, and MBAs. It’s a part of the prestigious 50-year old Hindustan Group of Companies. Its flagship product Academia is a customized solution that is helping scores of educational institutions globally- to help them to overcome their educational and learning challenges and to drive innovation. Recently, Serosoft Ranked 19th as India’s Fastest-Growing Company by The Economic Times and now the fastest-growing company in the APAC region as well.