Employee Retention Credit Made Simple with Free Eligiblity Check and Application Help

The Employee Retention Tax Credit (ERC) helps to obtain tax credit up to $26k per Employee. Many Businesses including Essential Businesses can qualify without Reduction in Revenue.

Posted on 2021-12-06

California, United States, 2021-Dec-06 — /EPR Network/ — The Employee Retention Tax Credit (ERC) is an economic recovery program created by the CARES Act, in addition to PPP businesses may qualify for a stimulus check for up to $26K per employee by claiming employee retention tax credit.

Key Program Features:

  • Many Businesses Qualify including Essential Businesses
  • No Reduction in Revenue Needed
  • No Financial Risk/ Audit-ready package
  • Can Have PPP and PPP2
  • No Restriction on Use of Proceeds
  • Not a Loan (no repayment or forgiveness paperwork)
  • Check Paid to Business
  • Does not depend on amount of tax paid
  • For Profit and Non-for-Profit
  • Claimed via Payroll Tax Amendment
  • Qualify even with strong revenueWe want to make sure that you will get the most value out of your application.Information is power and we are here to give you clear information that saves you time and the hassle of finding your way in this complicated legal documentation.“Business may qualify for ERTC If they are for-profit or non-for profit organization employed people on W-2.

    Also, even if business haven’t experienced a decline in revenue, they may still qualify.

    Don’t let these misconception stop business from applying!

     

    The Employee Retention Credit is a refundable tax credit that organization can claim if business falls into certain criteria.

    It was established by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act in March 2020 to help businesses keep their employees by reducing wage charges.

    Initially, the Act didn’t allow businesses that received PPP loans to claim the ERC, but things have changed in December 2020 with the Consolidated Appropriations Act. It is now possible to have both and the new Act applies retroactively, meaning for 2020 (starting after March 12).

    Organizations have to be aware though that the rules are different for 2020 and 2021.
    For 2020, businesses may claim 50% of a maximum of $10,000 per employee, for wages paid from March 12 and on, or before December 31. This means up to $5000 (per employee) for the year 2020.

