Employee Retention Credit Made Simple with Free Eligiblity Check and Application Help

Also, even if business haven't experienced a decline in revenue, they may still qualify.

Don't let these misconception stop business from applying!

The Employee Retention Credit is a refundable tax credit that organization can claim if business falls into certain criteria.

It was established by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act in March 2020 to help businesses keep their employees by reducing wage charges.

Initially, the Act didn’t allow businesses that received PPP loans to claim the ERC, but things have changed in December 2020 with the Consolidated Appropriations Act. It is now possible to have both and the new Act applies retroactively, meaning for 2020 (starting after March 12).

Organizations have to be aware though that the rules are different for 2020 and 2021.

For 2020, businesses may claim 50% of a maximum of $10,000 per employee, for wages paid from March 12 and on, or before December 31. This means up to $5000 (per employee) for the year 2020.

