A Song to Save the World; Parvati Foundation’s “Song of the Year: A History of Cool” Leads A Global Movement

Toronto, Canada, 2021-Dec-06 — /EPR Network/ — Amidst today’s chaos and agitation, a growing global radio initiative is bringing a message to keep cool and care for our world. The fresh and catchy pop single “Song of the Year: A History of Cool”, playing to 200 cities on five continents, uplifts people’s spirits and catalyzes a timely call to the United Nations for a peaceful and healthy future.

“Song of the Year” is the work of the award-winning Canadian musician PĀRVATĪ, a Renaissance woman who composes, performs, produces and mixes her own songs in addition to being an author, educator, and the CEO of the multinational charity Parvati Foundation. Her “Celestial Pop” sound and production quality have been hailed by some of the best producers in the industry. “Song of the Year” brings immediate appeal, reminiscent of Taylor Swift, Hailee Steinfeld, and Katy Perry. It addresses our planet’s fever with a refreshing blend of hopefulness and practicality. But the power of the song is not just in its radio-readiness or its capacity to lighten hearts and footprints. Nor is it just that this song has been donated to Parvati Foundation and all its proceeds are going to the foundation’s future humanitarian work. Beyond these, “Song of the Year” is unique in the directness, effectiveness, and compassion of the cause it advances: MAPS, the Marine Arctic Peace Sanctuary.

Few people realize today that the food, water, and safety of every living being on Earth depends on the health of the Arctic Ocean—which is now in grave danger. As Arctic ice disappears at the alarming rate of 14,000 tons per second, corporations and countries are moving in to profit off the thaw—at the cost of us all. MAPS, the only initiative of its kind, changes international law to establish the largest marine protected area in history. Safeguarding the entire Arctic Ocean north of the Arctic Circle from exploitation, it is a baseline necessity for our collective future. “Song of the Year” has been launched to support millions of MAPS petition signatures to hold world leaders accountable for a healthy future regardless of the results of COP 26 (the United Nations Climate Conference). At the same time, it is being sent to every world leader along with the MAPS Treaty for immediate signature.

As James Gustave Speth, the American environmental lawyer and advocate who cofounded the Natural Resources Defence Council, said, “I used to think the top environmental problems were biodiversity loss, ecosystem collapse and climate change… But I was wrong. The top environmental problems are selfishness, greed and apathy… and to deal with those we need a cultural transformation.” Parvati Foundation is creating that transformation through Gift the World, its global education strategy to realize MAPS. “Song of the Year”, the leadoff track of PĀRVATĪ’s “Ocean Anthem” album dedicated to MAPS, is the beginning of something beautiful.

The music video for “Song of the Year” is coming soon, followed by more music, books, and video for MAPS. Don’t wait in the meantime to make your voice heard at Parvati.org. It literally means the world.

QUOTES

“I speak now to give voice to the billions of people who have no food or clean water— and the situation is getting worse. We need to make changes. We need a peace sanctuary—not just for global stability, but to ensure the basic necessities for all life. The world is numb, especially after COVID, to considering these problems. Gift the World, our global education strategy for MAPS, is the antidote, uplifting humanity and our capacity to grow, love, and serve.”

– Parvati

“Parvati is a unique phenomenon in the music industry.”

– Chris Porter, multi Grammy-winning producer and engineer (David Bowie, George Michael, Elton John)

“There is an unabashed force of freshness that shines through all of Parvati’s work. Poised to make its mark on the charts, it’s effervescent, hooky, danceable, and at the same time feels deeply timeless.”

– Cashbox Magazine

“It is hugely important to establish the proposed Sanctuary.”

– Dr. Jane Goodall, DBE, UN Messenger of Peace, Ocean Elder

“The Marine Arctic Peace Sanctuary is the only sane choice for the sake of our seas, our atmosphere, and all life.”

– Yvo De Boer, former Executive Secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change

