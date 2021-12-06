Here’s Why You Need A Log Drying Kiln If You Want To Make Good Money From Firewood

London, UK, 2021-Dec-06 — /EPR Network/ — The firewood business can be profitable, but there is always room for improvement. If you want more money, then you need to look into a log drying kiln. Are you not convinced yet? Check out these reasons why a drying kiln is exactly what you need to earn more money.

Better Quality Products

Firstly, not all wood is good to burn. Wood can be a bit too “green”, making it inadequate to burn depending on how it was harvested. Green wood will not burn well if it does burn, and any smoke that comes out of it is from it’s moisture content, so it will not emit heat.

Firepits, fireplaces, and home burners will struggle to burn wet firewood. The heating systems can even get damaged if wet firewood keeps getting used. Ideally, firewood should only have 20% or less moisture content for effective burning.

That’s where a wood drying kiln comes in. Kilns can help you dry out the wood, creating more efficient products that your customers will love. Plus, it consumes less energy because kiln dried wood creates more heat, so nothing will get wasted to burn the wood’s moisture.

It is also important to note that kiln dried firewood provides your customers with better air quality. It has a cleaner burn and creates less creosote. Therefore, you will get less ash, better indoor air quality, and fewer issues with your chimney.

Faster Drying Process

The traditional wood drying methods work, but they take a lot of time and effort. It typically takes one whole season to air-dry firewood the traditional way. The time can delay your product output, and your customers may look elsewhere for firewood.

Luckily, kilns speed up your drying process for you. Kilns are thermally insulated chambers, which are a kind of oven. It completes the firewood drying process because it creates the ideal temperatures so you don’t have to wait around for a whole season.

Traditional drying processes can take 65-90 days. Kilns only take less than 30 days to dry wood. For thinner pieces of wood, kilns get the job done in hours. Therefore, you will have more products to offer your customers.

Safe to Store Indoors

You and your customers may find it hard to store firewood. Most firewood, especially with a high moisture content, is prone to mould, attract insects, and waste wood. Luckily, kiln drying solves that problem.

Using a log drying kiln for your firewood makes your wood very dry. When the moisture content is too low, there is not enough moisture for mould to thrive. Moreover, drier wood will keep insects from staying inside of it.

Plus, you will deal with less mess when you store kiln dried wood indoors. The drying process removes debris and flaking bark. That way, you get the wood without all the mess that normally comes with it.

