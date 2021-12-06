Breath Analyzer Market worth $1,167 million by 2025 – Growing alcohol and drug abuse;

PUNE, India, 2021-Dec-06 — /EPR Network/ —

The Research Report on “Breath Analyzer Market by Technology (Fuel Cell, Semicoductor Oxide Sensor, Others), End User (Law Enforcement Agencies, Enterprises, Individuals ), Application, Region (North America, Europe, APAC, RoW) – Global Forecast to 2025″, is expected to reach USD 1,167 million by 2025 from USD 524 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 17.4% during the forecast period.

Growth Drivers: Growing alcohol and drug abuse;

In 2018, about 10,511 people in the US died because of drunk driving. Excessive alcohol consumption leads to an increased risk of developing more than 200 diseases, including liver cirrhosis and some cancers. In US almost 30 people die every day due to driving under the influence (DUI) Also, high blood alcohol content was observed in~20% of fatally injured drivers in accidents in developed countries. The growing number of road accidents caused by drunk driving and drug abuse has increased the demand for breath analyzers, as these devices assist in monitoring the presence of different compounds and measuring the blood alcohol content in a breath sample.

Industry Segmentation In Detailed:

The fuel cell segment is expected to account for the largest share of the breath analzyer market in 2020

Based on technology, segmented into fuel cells, semiconductor oxidesensors, and other technologies (infrared spectroscopy and chemical crystals). In 2020, the fuel cellssegment accounted for the largest share of the global breath analyzers market. Fuel cells are the mostwidely used technology in breath analyzers. Fuel cell-based breath analyzers offer an extremely high levelof accuracy, sensitivity, and reliability. They are specifically tuned to detect alcohol and do not requiremultiple sensors. These analyzers are considered the gold standard of handheld alcohol testers for bothpersonal and professional use.

The alcohol detection segment is expected to account for the largest share of the breath analyzer market in 2020

On the basis of application, the breath analyzers market is segmented into alcohol detection, drug abuse detection, and medical applications. The alcohol detection segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020. This segment is also projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is primarily driven by stringent government regulations for driving under the influence (DUI).

The law enforcement agencies segment is expected to account for the largest share of the breath analzyer market in 2020

Based on end users, segmented into law enforcement agencies, enterprises, and individuals. In 2020, the law enforcement agencies segment accounted for the largest share of the global breath analyzers market. Stringent safety laws against DUI and the rising scale of screening and evidential testing are driving the adoption of breath analyzers in law enforcement.

Leading Key Players and Analysis:

The prominent players in the global breath analyzer market include Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), MPD, Inc (US), Lifeloc Technologies (US), BACtrack, Inc. (US), Quest Products, Inc. (US), Akers Biosciences, Inc. (US), Intoximeter, Inc. (US), AK GlobalTech Corporation (US), Alcohol Countermeasure Systems Corporation (Canada), EnviteC-Wismar GmbH (Germany), Lion Laboratories Ltd. (UK)

Lifeloc Technologies (US) is another leading player in the breath analyzers market. The company develops, manufactures, and markets portable handheld and fixed station breathalyzers and related accessories and supplies of alcohol testing devices. The company operates in all prominent segments of the portable breath alcohol testing instruments market, including law enforcement, workplace, corrections, original equipment manufacturing, and consumer markets. In 2020, the company launched LT7 and LX9 breathalyzers. These are US DOT/NHTSAapproved breath alcohol testers for law enforcement and workplace markets designed to be user-friendly.

Geographical Analysis in Detailed:

Asia-Pacific to witness the highest growth rate in 2020

The breath analyzer market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Rest of the world(RoW). Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of the Asia Pacific market include as growing consumption of alcohol, increasing research on the medical applications of breath analyzers, and the development of advanced breath analyzers.

