Emerging economies offer high growth potential to Blister Packaging Market

Emerging economies such as BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India, and China) and CIVETS (Colombia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Egypt, Turkey, and South Africa) are poised to account for much of the global growth for blister packaging in the upcoming years. Growth in these countries is mainly driven by the favorable demographics, rising household incomes, and changing lifestyles of consumers, encouraging a rising preference for on-the-go products. These factors induce changes in lifestyle that lead to greater demand for convenience in terms of packaging and use.

There has been a gradual shift in consumer choice from traditional bottles for pharmaceutical products to blister packaging, which is unit-dose packaging. Blister packs are used in the healthcare industry for drugs and medical devices. They are also used in wide applications in consumer goods, industrial goods, and food industries. Moreover, blister packaging requires fewer resources for packaging, occupy less retail shelf space, and offer an excellent hang-hook display. Hence, blister packs are available at a lower cost as compared to other packaging formats, such as rigid bottles, making them cost-effective.

Recent Developments

In January 2021, Sonoco Products Company entered into partnership with Integrated Systems, Inc. (US). This partnership will help the company to enhance its automation activities and increase efficiency in global manufacturing operations.

In September 2020, Amcor Plc developed first recyclable retort flexible packaging with improved environmental footprint of packaging to 60% (approximately). This will allow recycling of high-performance packaging such as wet pet food, ready-meals, baby foods, and pre-cooked soups.

The key players in the blister packaging market are as Amcor Plc (Switzerland), DOW (US), WestRock Company (US), Sonoco Products Company (US), Constantia Flexibles (Austria), Klockner Pentaplast Group (Germany), E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Tekni-Plex (US), Display Pack (US). The blister packaging market report analyzes the key growth strategies adopted by the leading market players, between 2015 and 2020, which include expansions, merger & acquisition, new product developments, and collaborations.

