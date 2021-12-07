Lark Austin Offers Off-Campus Housing Solutions

Austin, Texas, 2021-Dec-07 — /EPR Network/ — Lark Austin is pleased to announce they offer unparalleled off-campus housing solutions for students attending the nearby University of Texas. Their goal is to give students a comfortable housing alternative while remaining close to campus for their classes and other activities.

At Lark Austin, students can choose from various floor plans, including studio and one, two, three, and four-bedroom apartments, giving students the opportunity to live alone or with friends. Individuals can also find new roommates through the roommate matching program. Each student pays a standard per person rate for each apartment with upgrades and other features available for an additional fee. Rent includes Internet access, water and sewer, and trash disposal.

Students residing at Lark Austin will enjoy various amenities at the off-campus housing complex. The facility features a 24/7 state-of-the-art fitness center, on-site yoga studio, a sky lounge with a rooftop theater, swimming pool, restaurant, coffee bar, private study rooms, and more. Social events take place throughout the year for student residents and their friends.

Anyone interested in learning about the off-campus housing solution for University of Texas students can find out more by visiting the Lark Austin website or by calling 1-512-540-3809.

About Lark Austin: Lark Austin is an off-campus housing community open to students attending the nearby University of Texas campus. They make it easy for individuals to enjoy a more comfortable lifestyle with off-campus housing located within easy distance of the university campus. Rent includes various amenities to ensure students can live the highest quality of life without worrying about unexpected expenses.

