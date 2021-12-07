Media Attention Webinar Helps Entrepreneurs Triple Their Business and Reach New Heights

Long Beach, California, USA, 2021-Dec-07 — /EPR Network/ — Entrepreneurs are witnessing positive transformation in their life and business after attending an exclusive webinar conducted by media expert, business consultant, author and talk show host Sharifah Hardie. Many entrepreneurs are reporting breakthroughs in their business and personal life after attending her webinar.

“My digital studio business and revenue has tripled after learning how to get front page coverage in media. Thanks to Sharifah Hardie for teaching me how to get media coverage for my business. Words are not enough to tell how much she has helped me grow my digital arts business. I wish I had met her many years ago when I started my studio” – says Bali Bey, CEO and Founder, Bey Digital Studios

In this two-hour exclusive webinar Ms. Hardie shares her secrets and teaches entrepreneurs the art of seeking positive media attention for their business and personal success. Sharifah Hardie even shares her hard-won secrets to get her clients featured on front page of media. Media is critical to business promotion, and having a company featured in a media outlet can help build awareness, increase brand visibility, establish credibility, and boost revenue.

“Getting press and media attention for your business is a tricky task, but with the right information at hand, anyone can ace it. It’s about being interesting, being informed, being prepared, being persistent, and being strategic. I’ve helped numerous businesses get their stories told by the media. I’ll share with you the hard-won secrets that I’ve used to get my clients on the front page,” says. Sharifah Hardie.

Entrepreneurs who once thought media relations is challenging now easily work the media to their advantage after participating in this event.

This webinar has taught them:

How to create an appealing story for media.

What the media is looking for and what their readers like to read.

Where to find journalists and how to contact them.

How to find podcast interviews, radio interviews and video interviews.

Learn how to “hijack” the news and build brand awareness.

And many more subtle secrets and tricks one needs to know for gaining media attention.

Ms. Hardie also sheds light on the importance of proper PR, how to effectively gain access to publications, and how to handle the critical relationship with the reporter/ journalist once an opportunity to be featured is secured. Ms. Hardie is an expert at helping businesses find their voice and use it to get noticed by the media.

This targeted, 2-hour interactive webinar “How to Get Media Attention for Your Business,” begins December 6, 2021, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm to teach budding entrepreneurs and business owners how to get a business in the spotlight by leveraging the power of media.

Every entrepreneur who aspires to positively influence the media for success should not miss this opportunity. To register for this webinar, please visithttps://www.eventbrite.com/e/218607820877

The event is happening on Zoom to keep the session affordable for everyone and ensure maximum people can learn and benefit from her event.

About Sharifah Hardie,

Sharifah Hardie is a business consultant, Candidate for 2024 California State Senate District 33, President of the Southern CaliforniaBlack Chamber of Commerce – Long Beach Area, CEO ofIT TV – Intellectual Television, Founder ofBlack Guest List and an influencer.

Sharifah Hardie is Host of Ask Sharifah Videocast and Podcast, The Round Table Talk Show, as well as the author of Signs You Might Be an Entrepreneur – How to Discover the Entrepreneur in You and the ebook, Everything You Need to Know About Social Media Marketing. Sharifah was a Long Beach City Council Candidate in the 2020 March 3rd Primary Election and is a diversity, equity, and inclusion expert.