Contemporary Christian musician Sherrell Mitchell drops new single ‘God of Another Chance’

SEATTLE, Wash., 2021-Dec-07 — /EPR Network/ — The songwriter and producer of contemporary Christian music known as Sherrell Mitchell has released his latest official single, “God of Another Chance.” It is the latest official drop from Mitchell since his popular spring 2021 single, “I Belong to You.” Like that and his other releases, “God of Another Chance” has been proudly published as an independent release without the involvement of the corporate music industry on the Psalm 96 Records record label. Bringing, “God of Another Chance” introduces Sherrell Mitchell as one of the most intriguing artists of the year so far.

The Pacific Northwest’s Sherrell Mitchell has cited as main artistic influences for “God of Another Chance” Israel Houghton, Take 6, Kirk Franklin, Fred Hammond, Edwin & Walter Hawkins, and Cora Jackson. Beautiful, worshipful, and grounded in the Holy Word, “God of Another Chance” by Sherrell Mitchell has something for believers and agnostics alike.

Asked to describe the overall theme of “God of Another Chance,” Sherrell Mitchell writes, “The God that created Man & Woman is the same God who takes away all guilt and stain; He makes all things new again and again; He is the God of Another Chance and it’s granted without a second glance.”

Psalm 96 Records describes Sherrell Mitchell as writing, recording and performing today in the Seattle area, but Sherrell Mitchell has also played across the American west in locales as disparate as Texas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Idaho, Oregon, Alaska, and California.

Mitchell has also described himself as “Spreading the Gospel using God’s Gifts through musical expression one song at a time for an Audience of 1 as the world listens on.”

“God of Another Chance” by Sherrell Mitchell on the Psalm 96 Records label is available from quality digital music stores online worldwide now. Get in early, contemporary Christian music fans.

“God of Another Chance” by Sherrell Mitchell —

https://music.apple.com/us/album/god-of-another-chance-single/1588093217

Official Website —

https://sherrellmitchell.com