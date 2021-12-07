Nova Emad releases new single ‘Redit Ansahum (I Wanted to Forget Them)’

TORONTO, Canada, 2021-Dec-07 — /EPR Network/ — Middle Eastern pop singer Nova Emad has released her latest official single, “Redit Ansahum (I Wanted to Forget Them).” It is a modern khaliji track proudly published as an independent release on the Maqam Production record label. Energetic, bursting with rhythm, and bringing today’s Baghdadi scene to western ears for many listeners’ first time, “Redit Ansahum” introduces Nova Emad as one of the most intriguing artists out of Baghdad in years.

Toronto, Canada’s Iraqi-born Nova Emad cites as main artistic influences Fairouz, Majida Al Roumi, Salima Murad Basha, Seta Hagopian, Nazem Al Ghazali, Ziad Al Rahbani, Beyonce, Sting, and Charles Aznavour. Built on contemporary khaliji style but blended with pop elements from the world over, “Redit Ansahum” by Nova Emad has a little something for everybody.

Asked to describe the overall theme of “Redit Ansahum,” Nova Emad writes that it is a “romantic ballad about always longing for the person you love and missing them after a fight. It’s full of poetic pictures that touch the heart and the soul.”

Ultimately, “Redit Ansahum” is a song of romantic victory.

“Love is bigger than any fight or misunderstanding,” says Emad. “Love is the force that makes our heart beat.”

Maqam Production describes Nova Emad as having been singing since childhood, first at school and church, then more seriously after moving to Canada in 2002.

“I sang in Ottawa in a couple of Jazz clubs in 2002 with a band called Joy Fusion,” Emad writes, “then in 2006 I started my solo music career.”

She’s been prolific since then, with recent global releases including the Iraqi drop “Nreed Neesh (We Want to Live)” with Moe (2019), the international releases of “Wenak” with Tribe of Monsters and the French “Deja L’aube” (both 2020), and most recently the globally acclaimed single, “Ya Habibi Taala” Tiro with Macadi Nahas and Maira (2021). Nova Emad has performed in Ottawa and Toronto, Canada; overseas at Tedex in Baghdad, and the Babylon International Festival in the City of Babylon, Iraq; as well as at the Jerash Music Festival in Amman, Jordan.

“I hope this song fills them with warmth,” says Nova Emad of her best wishes for fans. “I realize that not all my listeners are Arabic speakers, but I do believe that music surpasses language because it speaks directly to the soul and the heart. Music is the language of love, compassion and inclusiveness. Listen to music and let your heart be open to all the beautiful things music offers.”

“Redit Ansahum” was made with lyrics by Sabah Al Maliki, composition by Zyad Yousef, and arrangement by Shirak Tatosian.

Nova Emad also has this message for her listeners new and old, foreign and domestic:

“I want to say a big THANK YOU to all the beautiful audiences and people who have stood beside me as I grow in my music and in my career. You are the reason for my strength and for every beautiful piece of music I create.”

“Redit Ansahum” by Nova Emad on the Maqam Production label is available from quality digital music stores online worldwide now. Get in early, dance music and Khaliji fans.

