GL.iNet Launches SF1200 – A Low-Cost Dual-band OpenWrt Router

Hong Kong, China, 2021-Dec-08 — /EPR Network/ — GL.iNet, a world-leading developer of network hardware and software, is excited to introduce our new OpenWrt router, the GL-SF1200. It is a low-cost dual-band network device that supports 30+ VPN services for encrypting network traffic and includes a remote device management platform for remote configuration, batch update and monitor network analytics.

GL-SF1200 is designed to be an effective Wi-Fi deployment for families and SMEs that are looking for affordable internet connectivity that supports both 2.5GHz and 5GHz network.

Mass Device Connectivity – GL-SF1200 supports 2 x MU-MIMO (Multiple-user, multiple-input, multiple-output technology), increasing network efficiency by transmitting network data with multiple devices simultaneously.

OpenWrt – All of GL.iNet’s routers run on high performance and secure open source OpenWrt operating system, it comes with our user-friendly Image builder application for an easy customization of firmware packages.

VPN Encryption – GL-SF1200 is pre-installed with OpenVPN and WireGuard, supporting 30+ VPN services, encrypting internet traffic and protecting personal data.

Remote Management – GL-SF1200 comes with GoodCloud, our routers management platform for remote access, batch configuration and management, monitor network statistics, and setup Site-to[1]Site networks.

Network Privacy – GL-SF1200 is preinstalled with Cloudflare and AdGuard Home, protecting users from eavesdropping, manipulation of DNS data, unwanted ads, and online trackers.

GL.iNet’s GL-SF1200 is available on our online store, at the following link: https://link.gl-inet.com/router-gl-sf1200

GL-SF1200 – USD 35

About GL.iNet

GL.iNet builds network hardware and software solutions that bring affordable and secure network connectivity to families and businesses all over the world. We work with a wide range of industries, solving everyday internet problems in offices, and providing complex networking solutions such as smart buildings and IoT fleet management. At GL.iNet, we believe all successful businesses build upon a strong and secure foundation, which is why our highest priority is perfecting network security and reliability for our partners.

