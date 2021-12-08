IDC Profiles Innominds in its Latest Vendor Profile Report, “Innominds – Ready to Scale”

Telangana, India, 2021-Dec-08 — /EPR Network/ — Innominds, a product engineering company offering solutions and services for digital transformation, has been profiled by IDC in the latest IDC Vendor Profile report, “Innominds – Ready to Scale” by Mukesh Dialani, Program Director, Digital Engineering and Operational Technology Services, IDC.

IDC says that many organizations across all industries have boosted or plan to increase their technology investments to build resiliency into their operations and differentiate themselves in the market since the epidemic hit.

Innominds is uniquely positioned to provide a Chip to Cloud and cognitive service delivery to its customers as an integrated full-cycle digital product engineering player offering Spec to Ship, Prototype to Production, and Design to Deployment capabilities. From the MVP stage through helping companies scale to production, Innominds can engage and deliver software products.

“Our mission and vision in the race to ‘Digital Transformation’ is to help next-generation organizations, ISVs, software start-ups, OEMs, and ODMs realize the true value of digital by leveraging our proven expertise in Devices, Apps, and Analytics, which is backed by AI, ML, IoT, Cloud, 5G, Mobility, Edge Computing, Agile, and DevOps services. In a range of advanced tech fields, we act as a product incubator and strategic partner for our customers. Almost half of the enterprise products we assisted in the development have gone on to become market leaders in their domains,” said Divakar Tantravahi, CEO, Innominds.

“Innominds’ goal is to be a ‘Digital Next’ player, helping global enterprises, software product firms, and businesses who want to stay ahead of the curve by leveraging the value of digital innovation. Innominds can provide its engineering capabilities to help them build full-cycle software products and applications that are truly cloud-native. While they work to make their Digital Next efforts a success, we can help them to develop, engineer, manage, and power their businesses to market leadership,” said Sairam Vedam, CMO, Innominds.

