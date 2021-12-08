Two Brothers Organic Farms Offer Guided Tours Of Their Farm

Pune, India, 2021-Dec-08 — /EPR Network/ — If visiting a farm and being around nature has been your dream, then here is an opportunity for you. Two Brothers Organic Farm is giving you a chance to make your weekends more fun and lively by visiting their holistic farm. During the guided tour, you will get to meet the holy cows, check out TBOF’s ghee making process and how they produce the Best A2 Cow Ghee In India. Also, take a sneak-peak into the live manufacturing of wood-pressed oil and Stone-ground flours.

The holistic brand that aims to offer the Best A2 Cow Ghee In India has opened its farm to guided tours since mid-November, 2021. The 21 acres certified organic farm will not fail to impress you and will, in fact, make you feel closer to Mother Earth. You can visit with your friends and family to sit down and enjoy a farm-fresh meal for a delicious lunch, relish the seasonal fruits or lay down under the dense trees as you enjoy a glass of fresh chaas, chikki and chai.

Visitors enjoying a fresh meal prepared using ingredients grown at TBOF.

Not just this, once the tour is over, you will be gifted some lovely goodies from the Two Brother India Shop. The goodies are specially handcrafted by a team of nature enthusiasts who love to evoke the awareness of organic and holistic living among people. To book your slot, you can write to the team directly at their official email address.

A guided tour at Two Brothers Organic Farms over the weekend.

During the Winter season, visitors can witness the sowing of Khapli Wheat, Desi Chana, Nachni and Other millets at the farm. Sown during the chilly months, the fruit of the hard labour will reap after four months. Visitors can learn more such information while taking the guided tour. If learning about holistic farming practices is your passion, then this is a great opportunity for you.

Even if you are not keen on studying agricultural practices, the organic crops, beautiful sunlight and freshness of food will revive your energy levels. A guided and interactive farm tour takes you behind the scenes of the working methods of today. Moreover, farm tours are a great outdoor activity for physical and mental health. Do not miss this firsthand experience of witnessing the creation of a sustainable “ecosystem” with the holistic practices at the new-age farms. Here is your time to take a breath of fresh air away from the city traffic and pollution at the TBOF farms situated in Bhodani village, Pune, Maharashtra. Do not forget to stop and appreciate the integrated system of our beloved natural beings.

About Two Brothers Organic Farms

Two Brothers Organic Farms is certified by ECOCERT and located in Bhodani village, Maharashtra. The bio-diverse, organic ecosystem is the 4th generation of farmers who aims to secure rural livelihood and promote organic and holistic farming. TBOF started in 2012 when the two brothers, Satyajit and Ajinkya returned to their village to visit their farm. In no time, they decided to quit their corporate work life and begin farming full-time. Their motto is to help people follow the simplicity and stillness of village life, which is guided by the principles and applications of Regenerative Agriculture.

The 21 acres certified organic farm is utilised to carefully grow crops and food items and present it to their customers at Two Brothers India Shop. Currently, TBOF ships to 40+ countries from their village. The organization also started a community not-for-profit initiative OragnicWe situated in Mumbai. The aim of the community is to promote organic food in urban areas and train students for Organic farming modules to handhold organic farming in rural areas.

