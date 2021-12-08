Panasonic aims to drive Operational Excellence for Indian manufacturers through Miraie Profactory

New Delhi, India, 2021-Dec-08 — /EPR Network/ — Panasonic – a leading diversified technology company, today launched Miraie Profactory platform, an Industrial IoT/ Smart Factory solution developed indigenously at the company’s India Innovation Centre. The platform is compatible with different types of machine, model and brands in the manufacturing space. Miraie Profactory will enable Indian manufacturers to digitize their factory operations thus, allowing enterprises to realize the true potential of Industry 4.0. Miraie profactory uses new-age technologies such as Cloud, IoT, analytics, mobile app to name a few, to manage end-to-end operations resulting in enhanced production efficiency, quality, identifying issues and reduced downtime, thereby creating economies of scale. The solution is currently available in four variants and is customizable from basic to advance depending on the requirement with value added features.

Expressing views on the launch, Manish Sharma, CEO, Panasonic India said, “Smart factories are strategic business investments. They are helping manufacturers – jumpstart to digital, offer competitive edge, innovate and improve Overall Equipment Effectiveness (OEE) while saving major costs. In our pilot projects, we have been seeing an increase of 8-15% in manufacturing facility productivity. Panasonic’s Miraie Profactory platform aims at empowering enterprises who are in process of digital transformation. The solution has been developed indigenously at our India Innovation Centre, priced competitively and, incorporates Panasonic’s strong industrial knowhow and expertise of manufacturing.”

Masafumi Himeno, Divisional Managing Director, Panasonic Smart Factory Solutions India said, “Panasonic Smart Factory Solutions India (PSFSIN) facility in Haryana is strategically aligned with the Government of India’s Make-In-India and Skill India initiatives. Further, the advancement in wireless technology (for example 5G) will drive greater adoption of cutting-edge technology at manufacturing facilities across the country in the future. Today, with the launch of Miraie Profactory, we aim to empower Indian as well as global manufacturers who are looking for a connected shop floor and an ecosystem with new-age technologies that helps them manage end-to-end operations in visualization of shop floor to ensure enhanced production efficiency, quality, and reduced downtime, thereby creating economies of scale for manufacturing companies.”

Manish Misra, Chief Technology Officer, Panasonic India Innovation Center said, “Miraie Profactory is a one stop solution for deployment, service and business intelligence needs. It empowers manufacturers to design paperless digitized shop floors, drive machine effectiveness, maximize plant operations i.e., monitor production efficiencies right from procurement to finished assembly. The IIoT solution from Panasonic enhances the capabilities through vertical integration i.e. hardware and software to converge operation technology (OT) and information technology (IT) to have one comprehensive view. Data analytics further enhances the OEE by providing real-time insights allowing enterprises to optimize assembly units faster and efficiently through predictive maintenance, real-time monitoring, and quality management processes. Remote monitoring through mobile, one dashboard for all operations with a unique UI are some of the additional features that will help automate and ensure contactless management.”

Panasonic’s Smart Factory Solutions was established to cater to the needs of India’s manufacturing industry offering the best of Japanese technologies to manufacture Welding Machines, Digital Solutions, and Robotic Welding, thus driving the nation towards self-reliance. Further, the PSFSIN division at Panasonic India’s manufacturing facility is now the largest producer of manual welding equipment in India catering to the demand arising from automobiles, infrastructure, oil & refinery sectors amongst others.

