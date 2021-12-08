Will an Expanding Global Textile Industry Spur Textile Dye Adoption | Fact.MR

Latest insights published by Fact.MR on the textile dyes market forecasts a valuation exceeding US$ 8 billion by 2031. Rapidly evolving fashion trends are stimulating demand for trendy apparel, prompting manufacturers to include new color combinations and designs, pivoting sales, and are expected to push market expansion at a CAGR of over 6% through 2031

The market posted impressive gains over the last 5 years, closing in on US$ 6 billion by the end of 2022. Annual growth rate of approximately 5% was registered during the said timeframe. Manufacturers are expected to primarily focus on Asian markets, with prominent countries such as India and China emerging as lucrative growth hubs.

According to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), India’s textiles industry contributed 7% to industry output in FY 2018-19, with an expected valuation of over US$ 23 billion by 2027. Likewise, according to Textile World, China’s chemical fiber production exceeded 50 million tons, comprising over 66% of global production. Such trends are motivating prominent players to increase foray across these markets.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Demand for direct textile dyes to remain high, reaching over US$ 2 billion by 2031

Reactive textile dyes to experience fastest growth at approximately 7% CAGR until 2031

Dyes for viscose fibers are expected to incline at a CAGR of around 6%

Polyester textile dyes to expand impressively, registering a CAGR of around 7%

The U.S. likely to register heightened textile dye sales, reaching almost US$ 700 million in 2021

India, South Korea, and Australia to collectively reach slightly over US$ 600 million by 2031

China to generate over US$ 2 billion in revenue across the textile dyes landscape

Key Market Segments Covered

Dye Type

Disperse Textile Dyes

Reactive Textile Dyes

Direct Textile Dyes

Acid Textile Dyes

Vat Textile Dyes

Basic Textile Dyes

Other Textile Dyes

Fiber

Cotton Textile Dyes

Viscose Textile Dyes

Wool Textile Dyes

Nylon Textile Dyes

Polyester Textile Dyes

Acrylic Textile Dyes

Other Fiber Textile Dyes

Competitive Landscape

Some key textile dye manufacturers profiled in Fact.MR’s report include LANXESS AG, Huntsman International LLC, Atul Ltd., Anand International, DyStar Singapore Pte. Ltd., Colorant Limited, Kiri Industries Limited, Jay Chemical Industries Private Limited, Organic Dyes and Pigments LLC, and Archroma.

In February 2021, LANXESS AG signed a contract to acquire Emerald Kalama Chemical to acquire 100% of its shares at a purchase price of over US$ 1 billion. The objective behind this move is to strengthen its position in specialty chemicals manufacturing, including textile dyes and other consumer products.

In June 2019, Organic Dyes and Pigments LLC completed two relocation moves, enhancing its capabilities and efficiency to better serve its clients. This includes combining scattered offices in Rhode Island into one single facility, and combining their Concord NC and Union SC offices into one.

