VA Title Company Explains a Real Estate Owned Property (REO)

Fairfax, Virginia, 2021-Dec-09 — /EPR Network/ — Mathis Title, VA Title Company, has recently released a new educational resource that focuses on explaining the details of real estate-owned properties. The new article is guided by the title experts at Mathis who have extensive experience working with REO properties. Their team has created this new article in order to help readers get a deeper understanding of what REO properties are and what advantages and disadvantages these types of properties include.

Mathis Title offers readers some valuable information regarding real estate-owned properties and what makes these types of properties unique. In the new article, the team at Mathis explains what REO properties are and how these properties are typically handled by real estate agents. They explain the different advantages of these properties including better price and turnaround potential as well the disadvantages. They also explain how these properties are often listed on the MLS in order to give the property more exposure.

While this new article focuses on explaining the details of real estate-owned properties, Mathis Title’s website offers readers more information regarding their team, experience, as well as a full list of service offerings. Mathis Title offers the full list of title company services including contract prep and review, mechanics lien, refinancing, settlement, and title insurance. Their team of title experts believes in providing personalized real estate settlement services and education to all parties that they assist with the goal of making them feel comfortable during even the largest of transactions.

With the addition of this new article, the team at Mathis Title hopes that readers will have a better understanding of what real estate-owned properties are and why these properties are handled differently than other types of properties. For more information, reach out to the title professionals at Mathis Title today at 703-214-4020 or visit their website at https://www.mathistitle.com/. Their offices are located at 11325 Random Hills Rd, Suite 160, in Fairfax, VA 22030.

