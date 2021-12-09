Market Leaders in Food Disinfection Market

Chicago, 2021-Dec-08 — /EPR Network/ —

The global food disinfection market size is estimated to be valued USD 12.2 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach a value of USD 14.9 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period. Factors such as an increase in instances of foodborne diseases and outbreaks, rise in awareness about food safety among consumers, and increase in demand for environment-friendly solutions, is driving to the growth of the food disinfection market.

Key players in this market include Solvay (Belgium), Neogen Corporation (US), Evonik Industries (Germany), Ecolab (US), BASF SE (Germany), Diversey, Inc (US), and Kersia Group (France), Thatcher Company (US),) CCL Pentasol (UK), Rentokil (US), and Entaco N.V. (Belgium), Sanosil Ltd. (Switzerland), Stepan Company (US), Acuro Organics Limited (India), Deluxe Chemicals (US), and Finktech GmbH (Germany).

New product launches, acquisitions, and joint ventures were the key strategies adopted by the leading players in the food disinfection market with a view to improve their product line and presence in the market.

Ecolab (US) is a US-based company and among the market leaders that are primarily involved in developing and offers services, technology, and systems specifically for water treatment, purification, and cleaning for a wide variety of applications. The company majorly operates through four business segments: global industrial, global institutional, global energy, and others. The company offers its services and technology for various industries such as foodservice, food processing, chemical processing, mineral & mining processing, pulp & paper, power generation, manufacturing & transportation, life sciences, hospitality, healthcare, industrial, and oil & gas industry. Under its global industrial segment, it offers detergents, cleaners, sanitizers, lubricants, cleaning systems, and electronic dispensers to cater to the food & beverage industry.

Ecolab has a wide geographic reach, and its products are available in more than 170 countries. The company has research facilities in countries such as Brazil (Campinas), the Netherlands (Leiden), India (Pune), UAE (Dubai), France (Lille), Germany (Monheim), and China (Shanghai).

To know about the assumptions considered for the study download the pdf brochure

Evonik Industries (Germany) is among the leading specialty chemical company, which operates through business segments, such as nutrition & care, performance materials, resource efficiency, and services (technology and infrastructure). The resource efficiency segment offers a variety of peracetic acid disinfectants through its brand, PERACLEAN, particularly for food packaging materials and food processing equipment. This segment focuses on manufacturing specialty additives, which find various applications in the automotive, coating, construction, paints, and adhesives industries. In March 2017, Evonik expanded its product portfolio of disinfectants by introducing PERACLEAN 22 CW after it was approved by the USDA and FDA. The product finds application in the meat and poultry processing industry. Thus, it will help the company to strengthen its product portfolio.

The company has a strong geographic presence in various regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Central & South America, and Europe. With more than 26,000 patents, the company has a presence in more than 100 countries and operates production plants in more than 25 countries. With a strong R&D base, the company is focused on developing innovative products for various segments.

Related Reports:

Food Disinfection Market by Chemical Type (Chlorine, Hydrogen Peroxide & Peracetic Acid, and Quaternary Ammonium Compounds), End Use (Food Processing and Beverage Processing), Application Area, and Region – Global Forecast to 2025

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441