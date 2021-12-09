Curing Adhesives Market Overview with Detailed Discussion of Key Vendors 2025

Felton, California , USA, Dec 9 2021 — /EPR Network/ — Latest Research Report on Curing Adhesives Market begins with a deep introduction and then delves broad into specific segments such as raw material, application, end user, and region, policy study, value chain structure, and upcoming trends in particular segments or regions. The report on Curing Adhesives prepare a case for investments in different regions based on a practical view of their regulatory outline, manufacturing dynamics, and availability of skills and resources in that region.

Global Curing Adhesives Market is expected to reach USD 18.8 billion by 2025. Curing adhesives are termed as reactive materials that involve chemical reaction to convert them from thermoplastic (or liquid) to solid. The adhesive molecules are cross-linked in curing process to form a strong adhesive joint. Generally, these adhesives are known to provide high strength and are flexible to rigid bond lines as they are resistant to many chemicals, humidity, and temperature. The curing adhesives industry is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR over the future period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe.

Rising demand from construction and automotive industry and rising research and development sectors to develop sustainable adhesives are documented as major factors of curing adhesives market that are estimated to enhance the growth in the years to come. However, high manufacturing cost, strict government regulations in concerned with the environment, high level of mechanical stress and exposure to elevated temperature are the factors that may restrain overall market growth in the upcoming years. Curing adhesives industry is segmented based on forms, application, and region.

There are two important forms of curing adhesives namely single component (1-C) and two component (2-C) that could be explored in curing adhesives market in foremost period. Single component includes heat activated curing adhesives, light/UV activated curing adhesives, moisture activated curing adhesives, anaerobics, and pressure sensitive adhesives (PSA). On the other hand, two component includes silicones, epoxies, acrylics, methyl methacrylates, and urethane.

Heat activated curing adhesives comprise a mixture of two components. On the other hand, light activated adhesives are cured under a UV or visible light of suitable wavelength. It includes adhesives like acrylics, urethanes, and cyanoacrylates. Anaerobic adhesives are also termed as anaerobic sealants that cure in the absence of oxygen and in the presence of active metals. The market may be categorized based on applications like photovoltaics, automotive, consumer electronics, glass, display, medical devices, textile industry, and others that could be explored in forecast period.

Globally, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share of curing adhesives and is estimated to lead the overall market in the coming years. The reason behind the growth of overall market could be presence of key manufacturers and high demand from construction and electronic industries. The developing countries like India and China are the major consumer of curing adhesives industry in the region.

Instead, North America and Europe are also estimated to have a positive influence on the future growth. North America is the second largest region with significant market share. The aspects that may be ascribed to the growth comprise strict government policy regarding use of toxic chemical preparations in curative bonding agents and increasing investment in development of enhanced technology. however, Europe is estimated to grow at fastest pace in the coming years.

The key players of curing adhesives market are Tosoh, Henkel AG & Co., Dymax Corporation, Bostik SA, Jowat SE, H.B. Fuller, 3M Company, and Dow Corning. These players are concentrating on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amongst fierce competition. As companies all over the world have to believe that alliance with a market would permit them proportional market existence and authority to declare the leadership position.

