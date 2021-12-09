Lucintel Forecasts Food Glazing Agent Market to grow at a CAGR of 8% from 2019 to 2024

According to the recent study the Food Glazing Agent Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8% from 2019 to 2024. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing demand for glazing agents in bakery and confectionery and consumer awareness of food products’ appearance and texture.

Browse XX figures / charts and XX tables in this 150 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in food glazing agent market by ingredient (carnauba wax, candelilla wax, stearic acid, beeswax, shellac, paraffin wax, and others), funtion (coating agents, surface finishing agents, firming agents, film agents, and others), application (bakery, confectionery, processed meat, poultry and fish, fruits and vegetables, functional foods, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World).

“Carnauba wax market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on ingredient, the food glazing agent market is segmented into carnauba wax, candelilla wax, stearic acid, beeswax, shellac, paraffin wax, and others. Lucintel forecasts that the carnauba wax market is expected to remain the largest segment.

“Europe will dominate the food glazing agent market in near future”

Europe will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to high prices and high demand for confectionery & bakery sectors coupled with the stringent regulatory framework, rising number of food processing units, and development of existing units in the region.

Major players of food glazing agent market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Mantrose-Haeuser, Capol, Strahl & Pitsch, and Masterol Foods are among the major food glazing agent providers.

