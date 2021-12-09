Lucintel Forecasts Food Color Market to grow at a CAGR of 8% from 2019 to 2024

According to the recent study the Food Color Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8% from 2019 to 2024. Growth in this market is primarily driven by growing demand for natural colors, increasing awareness for clean-label products, rising need to enhance product appeal, and growing research and development activities in food industry.

Browse XX figures / charts and XX tables in this 150 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in food color market by product (natural, synthetic, and nature identical), application (beverages, bakery and confectionery, dairy products, meat products, and others), form (liquid dye, liquid gel dye, gel paste dye, and powdered dye), solubility (dyes and lakes), and region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

Natural market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.

Based on product, the food color market is segmented into natural, synthetic, and nature identical. Lucintel forecasts that the natural market is expected to remain the largest segment.

Within the food color market, the dyes segment is expected to remain the largest solubility

Based on solubility the dyes segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Europe will dominate the food color market in near future

Europe will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to increased awareness of safe food color products among consumers and inclination towards the health benefits provided by natural food colors.

Major players of food color market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Archer Daniels Midland Company, Chr. Hansen, FMC Corporation, Sensient Technologies Corporation, Koninklijke, Naturex, D.D. Williamson, Dohler Group, Fiorio Colori, and Kalsec are among the major food color providers.

