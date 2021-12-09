Lucintel Forecasts Bismaleimide-Triazine Resin Market to Grow at a CAGR of 4%-6%

According to the recent study the bismaleimide-triazine resin market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4%-6% from 2020 to 2025. Growth in this market is primarily driven by growth of the PCB market.

Browse XX figures / charts and XX tables in this 150 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in bismaleimide-triazine resin market by product type (CCL-HL 800, CCL -HL810, CCL-HL832, CCL-HL870, CCL-HL 955, and CBR-321), application (PCB, Semiconductor Packages Substates, and IPD), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World).

“Asia Pacific will dominate the bismaleimide-triazine resin market in near future”

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest region and it is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period supported by increasing demand for PCBs and growth of the consumer electronics industry.

Major players of bismaleimide-triazine resin market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Hitachi Chemical, MGC, Kinsus, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Isola Group, J-Stage, and UNION TOOL CO are among the major bismaleimide-triazine resin providers.

