Lucintel Forecasts Greenhouse Film Market to grow at a CAGR of 11% from 2019 to 2024

According to the recent study the Greenhouse Film Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11% from 2019 to 2024. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing focus on improving agricultural yield, growth in areas for greenhouse protected cultivation, and increased demand for greenhouse cultivated crops.

Browse XX figures / charts and XX tables in this 150 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in greenhouse film market by resin type [Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE), Linear Low Density Polyethylene (LLDPE), Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA), and others (Ethylene butyl acrylate and polyvinyl chloride)], thickness (80<200 microns, 200 microns, and >200 microns), width type [4.5 meter, 5.5 meter, 7 meter, 9 meter, and others (9<20)], crop type (vegetables, fruits, flowers and ornamentals, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW).

Download sample report and view detailed Table of Content by clicking on below link https://www.lucintel.com/greenhouse-film-market.aspx

“Linear low density polyethylene (LLDPE) market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on resin type, the greenhouse film market is segmented into Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE), Linear Low Density Polyethylene (LLDPE), Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA), and others (Ethylene butyl acrylate and polyvinyl chloride). Lucintel forecasts that the LLDPE market is expected to remain the largest segment.

“Asia pacific will dominate the greenhouse film market in near future”

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest market over the forecast period due to growing emphasis on improving productivity per area.

Download Brochure of this report by clicking on https://www.lucintel.com/greenhouse-film-market.aspx

Major players of greenhouse film market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Gineger Plastic Products Ltd., Plastika Kritis S.A., RKW SE, Agriplast Srl,. Visqueen, POLIFILM EXTRUSION GmbH, Grupo Armando Alvarez, Eiffel S.p.A, FVG Folien, -Vertriebs GmbH, A.A Politiv, and Agripolyane are among the major greenhouse film providers.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or click on this link https://www.lucintel.com/greenhouse-film-market.aspx or helpdesk@lucintel.com