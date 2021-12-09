Lucintel Forecasts Feed Enzyme Market to grow at a CAGR of 9% from 2019 to 2024

According to the recent study the Feed Enzyme Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9% from 2019 to 2024. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing animal population, high cost of feed in livestock farming, ban on antibiotics as growth promoters, and positive impact on the environment.

Browse XX figures / charts and XX tables in this 150 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in feed enzyme market by source (microorganism, plant, and animal), form (liquid and dry), type (phytase, protease, and carbohydrase), livestock (ruminants, swine, poultry, aquatic animals, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW).

“Phytase market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on type, the feed enzyme market is segmented into phytase, protease, and carbohydrase. Lucintel forecasts that the phytase market is expected to remain the largest segment.

“Asia pacific will dominate the feed enzyme market in near future”

Asia Pacific will remain the largest market over the forecast period due to increase in need for food security, high investment in R&D, and change in farming practices.

Major players of feed enzyme market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. BASF SE, Dowdupont, Associated British Foods plc, DSM, and Adisseo France SAS are among the major feed enzyme providers.

