Lucintel Forecasts Digital Printing Packaging Market to grow at a CAGR of 14% from 2019 to 2024

According to the recent study the Digital Printing Packaging Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14% from 2019 to 2024. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing demand for sustainable printing and growth in demand for flexible packaging.

Browse XX figures / charts and XX tables in this 150 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in digital printing packaging market by packaging type (corrugated, folding cartons, flexible packaging, labels, and others), printing inks (solvent-based, UV-based, aqueous, and others), printing technology (thermal transfer printing, inkjet printing, electrophotography & electrostatic printing, and others), format (full color printing, variable data printing, large format printing, and others), end use industry (food & beverage, pharmaceuticals and healthcare, household & cosmetic products, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW).

Download sample report and view detailed Table of Content by clicking on below link https://www.lucintel.com/digital-printing-packaging-market.aspx

“Label market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on packaging type, the digital printing packaging market is segmented into corrugated, folding cartons, flexible packaging, labels, and others. Lucintel forecasts that the label market is expected to remain the largest segment.

“Asia pacific will dominate the digital printing packaging market in near future”

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest market over the forecast period due to rapid growth in the manufacturing sector as well as increase in disposable income among individuals with changing lifestyle.

Download Brochure of this report by clicking on https://www.lucintel.com/digital-printing-packaging-market.aspx

Major players of digital printing packaging market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. HP Inc., E.I. Du Pont Nemours and Company, Xerox Corporation, Mondi PLC , Quad/Graphis, Inc. , Eastman Kodak Co., Xeikon N.V., Quantum Print and Packaging Ltd., WS Packaging Group, Inc., and Traco Manufacturing Inc. are among the major digital printing packaging providers.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or click on this link https://www.lucintel.com/digital-printing-packaging-market.aspx or helpdesk@lucintel.com