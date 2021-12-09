Lucintel Forecasts Biopesticide Market to grow at a CAGR of 15% from 2019 to 2024

According to the recent study the Biopesticide Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15% from 2019 to 2024. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing demand for organic food, lower cost of raw material, and faster regulatory approval.

Browse XX figures / charts and XX tables in this 150-page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in biopesticide market by application (seed treatment, soil treatment, foliar spray, and post-harvest), product type (biofungicides, bioinsecticides, bioherbicides, bionematicides, and others), ingredient type (microbes, biochemicals, and beneficial insects), crop (cereals & grains, oilseeds & pulses, fruits & vegetables, and other crops), formulation (liquid and dry), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW).

Download sample report and view detailed Table of Content by clicking on below link https://www.lucintel.com/biopesticide-market.aspx

“Bioinsecticides market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on product type, the biopesticide market is segmented into biofungicides, bioinsecticides, bioherbicides, bionematicides, and others. Lucintel forecasts that the bioinsecticides market is expected to remain the largest segment.

“North America will dominate the biopesticide market in near future”

North America is expected to remain the largest market over the forecast period due to increasing consumer preference for organic products and growing consumer awareness of the ill effects of synthetic pesticides on human health.

Download Brochure of this report by clicking on https://www.lucintel.com/biopesticide-market.aspx

Major players of biopesticide market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Bayer CropScience, DowDupont, BASF, Syngenta, Marrone Bio Innovations, Isagro, Rolfes Agri, Novozymes, Valent BioSciences, Certis, Koppert, Bioworks, Stockton Group, FMC Corporation, and UPL are among the major biopesticide providers.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or click on this link https://www.lucintel.com/biopesticide-market.aspx or helpdesk@lucintel.com