Lucintel Forecasts Low Migration Ink Market to grow at a CAGR of 8% from 2019 to 2024

According to the recent study the Low Migration Ink Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8% from 2019 to 2024. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing government regulations for packaging and labeling and rising demand for lightweight packaging for food and beverage industry.

Browse XX figures / charts and XX tables in this 150 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in low migration ink market by process (gravure, flexography, off-set, and digital), end use industry (food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics), and region (North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of the World).

Download sample report and view detailed Table of Content by clicking on below link https://www.lucintel.com/low-migration-ink-market.aspx

“Food & beverage market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on end use industry, the low migration ink market is segmented into food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics. Lucintel forecasts that the food & beverage market is expected to remain the largest segment.

“Europe will dominate the low migration ink market in near future”

Europe will remain the largest market over the forecast period due to increasing demand for low migration ink from the end use industries, such as food & beverages, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals.

Download Brochure of this report by clicking on https://www.lucintel.com/low-migration-ink-market.aspx

Major players of low migration ink market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Sun Chemical Corporation, Siegwerk Druckfarben, Toyo Ink Europe, Flint, Agfa-Gevaert, Altana, Hubergroup Deutschland, Epple Druckfarben, Inx International Ink, and Zeller+Gmelin are among the major low migration ink providers.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or click on this link https://www.lucintel.com/low-migration-ink-market.aspx or helpdesk@lucintel.com