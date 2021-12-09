Lucintel Forecasts Land Mobile Radio Market to grow at a CAGR of 14% from 2019 to 2024

According to the recent study the Land Mobile Radio Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14% from 2019 to 2024. Growth in this market is primarily driven by rising demand for inexpensive and reliable land mobile radios, transition of land mobile radios from analog to digital, and growth of internet of things (IoT) devices.

Browse XX figures / charts and XX tables in this 150 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in ;and mobile radio market by product type (hand portable and in-vehicle (mobile)), technology (analog and digital (TETRA DMR P25)), frequency (25-174 (VHF), 200-512 (UHF), and 700 MHZ & above), application (commercial and public safety), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (ROW)).

"Hand Portable market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period."

Based on product type, the land mobile radio market is segmented into hand portable and in-vehicle (mobile). Lucintel forecasts that the hand portable market is expected to remain the largest segment.

"Within the land mobile radio market, the commercial segment is expected to remain the largest application"

Based on application the commercial segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

"North America will dominate the land mobile radio market in near future"

North America will remain the largest market over the forecast period.

Major players of land mobile radio market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Sepura, Motorola Solutions., Harris Corporation, Jvckenwood Corporation, Thales, Raytheon, RELM Wireless Corporation, Hytera Communications, Tait Radio Communications, and Simoco are among the major land mobile radio providers.

