Lucintel Forecasts Hybrid Adhesive and Sealant Market to grow at a CAGR of 8% from 2019 to 2024

According to the recent study the Hybrid Adhesive and Sealant Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8% from 2019 to 2024. Growth in this market is primarily driven by growing demand for hybrid adhesives & sealants in building and construction industry and stringent environmental regulations in North America and Europe.

Browse XX figures / charts and XX tables in this 150 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in hybrid adhesive and sealant market by resin type (ms polymer hybrid, epoxy-polyurethane, epoxy-cyanoacrylate, and others), application (building & construction, automotive & transportation, industrial assembly, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Building & construction market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on application, the hybrid adhesive and sealant market is segmented into building & construction, automotive & transportation, industrial assembly, and others. Lucintel forecasts that the building & construction market is expected to remain the largest segment.

“Asia pacific will dominate the hybrid adhesive and sealant market in near future”

Asia Pacific will remain the largest market over the forecast period due to infrastructural developments, increasing automotive production, and growth in the manufacturing industry.

Major players of hybrid adhesive and sealant market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Sika AG, 3M Company, Illinois Tool Works Incorporation, Wacker Chemie AG, Bostik, H.B. Fuller, Soudal, Tremco Illbruck GmbH & Co. Kg., Hermann Otto GmbH, Permabond LLC., and Dymax Corporation, and others are among the major hybrid adhesive and sealant providers.

