Lucintel Forecasts Fall Protection Equipment Market to grow at a CAGR of 9% from 2019 to 2024

According to the recent study the Fall Protection Equipment Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9% from 2019 to 2024. Growth in this market is primarily driven by rapid industrialization, increasing construction and infrastructure activities, and stringent occupational health and safety regulations.

Browse XX figures / charts and XX tables in this 150 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in fall protection equipment market by equipment type (body belts, full body harness, rescue kits, safety nets, chest harness, suspension belts, and other), application (construction, oil and gas, mining, transportation, energy and utilities, telecommunication, general industries, and other), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World).

Based on equipment type, the fall protection equipment market is segmented into body belts, full body harness, rescue kits, safety nets, chest harness, suspension belts, and other. Lucintel forecasts that the full body harness market is expected to remain the largest segment.

Based on application the construction segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

North America is the largest market over the forecast period due to increasing mandates by government agencies to follow various PPE standards at workplace to reduce fatalities rate and increase worker’s protection.

Major players of fall protection equipment market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Uvex, Honeywell, Avon, Oftenrich, Alpha, Rock Fall, 3M, Cofra, Ansell, and other are among the major fall protection equipment providers.

