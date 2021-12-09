Lucintel Forecasts Epigenetic Market to grow at a CAGR of 14% from 2019 to 2024

According to the recent study the Epigenetic Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14% from 2019 to 2024. Growth in this market is primarily driven by declining sequencing costs and time, increasing research activities and availability of government funding, and rising cancer prevalence.

Browse XX figures / charts and XX tables in this 150 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in epigenetic market by product (enzymes, instruments and consumables, bisulfite conversion kits, reagents, and bioinformatics tools), application (oncology and non oncology), end use industry (pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and others), technology (DNA methylation, histone methylation, histone acetylation, large noncoding RNA, microRNA modification, chromatin structures, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

“Kits market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on product, the epigenetic market is segmented into enzymes, instruments and consumables, bisulfite conversion kits, reagents, and bioinformatics tools. Lucintel forecasts that the kits market is expected to remain the largest segment.

“Within the epigenetic market, the oncology segment is expected to remain the largest application”

Based on application the oncology segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing prevalence of cancer worldwide.

“North America will dominate the epigenetic market in near future”

North America is the largest market over the forecast period due to research activities on epigenetics by government funding, presence of advanced healthcare facilities, and continual advancements in diagnostic procedures.

Major players of epigenetic market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Illumina, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck Millipore, Abcam, Active Motif, Bio-Rad, New England Biolabs, Agilent, Qiagen, and Zymo Research are among the major epigenetic providers.

