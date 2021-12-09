Lucintel Forecasts Cloud Infrastructure Market to grow at a CAGR of 12% from 2019 to 2024

According to the recent study the Cloud Infrastructure Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12% from 2019 to 2024. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing digitization and increasing adoption among enterprises as it enhances efficiency and business productivity.

Browse XX figures / charts and XX tables in this 150 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in cloud infrastructure market by cloud type (public cloud, private cloud and hybrid cloud), service (IaaS, PaaS, CDN/ADN, managed hosting, and colocation services), end use industry (banking and financial services, insurance, government, healthcare, education, energy, telecommunication and IT, media and entertainment, retail, manufacturing, and research and consulting), and region (North America, Europe, APAC, and ROW).

“Hybrid cloud market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on cloud type, the cloud infrastructure market is segmented into public cloud, private cloud and hybrid cloud. Lucintel forecasts that the hybrid cloud market is expected to remain the largest segment due to increasing demand of mobility of data accessibility, business continuity, and cost saving from buying physical storage devices.

“Asia pacific will dominate the cloud infrastructure market in near future”

APAC will remain the largest region over the forecast period.

Major players of cloud infrastructure market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Cisco Systems, Equinix, Google, International Business Machines (IBM), Salesforce.Com, AT&T, Amazon Web Services, Hewlett-Packard Company, and Rackspace Hosting are among the major cloud infrastructure providers.

