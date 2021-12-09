Lucintel Forecasts GaN Substrate Market to grow at a CAGR of 9% to 10% from 2020 to 2025

According to the recent study the GaN Substrate Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9% to 10% from 2020 to 2025. Growth in this market is primarily driven by growing use of GaN technology devices for high-frequency, high-voltage, and high-temperature applications and increasing adoption of white-light LEDs.

Browse XX figures / charts and XX tables in this 150 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in GaN substrate market by product type (lead GaN substrate and lead free GaN substrate), solder types (eutectic and non-eutectic), end use industry (electronics and automotive), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (ROW).

Asia-Pacific will remain the largest region and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growth of the consumer electronics and automotive industries.

Major players of GaN substrate market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Mitsubishi Chemical, Sumitomo, Kyocera, Toshiba, and GaN Systems are among the major GaN substrate providers.

