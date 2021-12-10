Sun Protection Products Market Globally Expected to Drive Growth through 2031

As per Fact.MR’s sun protection products industry analysis, the market is forecast to experience steady rise with its overall valuation reaching US$ 15.3 Bn in 2021. Sales are expected to surge at 6.6% CAGR through 2031.

Growing concerns for health and awareness about the side-effects of artificial and chemical products have raised demand for organic products in developed as well as developing regions. Green label sun care products are becoming popular among consumers, which has caused a surge in global production of sun protection products.

The Demand analysis of Sun Protection Products Market offers a comprehensive analysis of diverse features, demand, product developments, revenue generation, and sales of Sun Protection Products Market across the globe.

Segmentation of Sun Protection Products Industry Research

Product Type: Sun Care Products SPF-15-29 SPF-30-55 SPF-55+ After Sun Products Self-Tanning Care Products

Form: Sun Protection Creams Sun Protection Gels Sun Protection Lotions Sun Protection Powder Sun Protection Wipes Sun Protection Sprays Sun Protection Natural Oils Other Forms

Ingredient: Ecamsule-based Sun Protection Products Avobenzone-based Sun Protection Products Oxybenzone-based Sun Protection Products Titanium Dioxide-based Sun Protection Products Zinc Oxide-based Sun Protection Products Natural Oils Raspberry Seed Oil Wheat germ Oil Avocado Oil Hazelnut Oil Carrot Seed Oil Other Suncare Natural Oils

Packaging Type: Sun Protection Sticks 10 – 20 grams >20 grams Sun Protection Tubes <50 grams 50 grams – 100 grams 101 grams – 200 grams >200 grams Bottle Packaging for Sun Protection Products 50 ml – 100 ml 101 ml – 200 ml 201 ml – 300 ml Other Packaging Types

Customer Orientation: Sun Protection Products for Males Sun Protection Products for Females Unisex Sun Protection Products

Sales Channel: Modern Trade of Sun Protection Products Sun Protection Products Sold at Convenience Stores Sun Protection Products Sold at Departmental Stores Sun Protection Products Sold at Professional Salons Sun Protection Products Sold at Drug Stores Sun Protection Products Sold at Specialty Stores Online Sales of Sun Protection Products Other Sales Channels



Key stakeholders in Market including industry players, policymakers, and investors in various countries have been continuously realigning their strategies and approaches to implement them in order to tap into new opportunities.

Some of the Sun Protection Products Market insights and estimations that make this study unique in approach and effective in guiding stakeholders in understanding the growth dynamics. The study provides:

Details regarding latest innovations and development in Sun Protection Products and how it is gaining customer traction during the forecast period.

Analysis about the customer demand of the products and how it is likely to evolve in coming years.

Latest regulations enforced by government bodies and local agencies and their impact on Demand of Sun Protection Products Market .

Insights about adoption of new technologies and its influence on the Sun Protection Products market Size.

Overview of the impact of COVID-19 on Sun Protection Products Market and economic disruptions caused by the pandemic.

Evaluates post-pandemic impact on the Sales of Sun Protection Products Market during the forecast period.

After reading the Market insights of Sun Protection Products Report, readers can:

Understand the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting the Sales of market.

Analyze key regions holding significant share of total Sun Protection Products market revenue.

Study the growth outlook of Sun Protection Products market scenario, including production, consumption, history and forecast.

Learn consumption pattern and impact of each end use & supply side analysis of Sun Protection Products market.

Investigate the recent R&D projects performed by each market player & competitive analysis of Sun Protection Products Market Players.

Category-wise Insights

Which Type of Sun Protection Products Holds High Market Share?

Among the product types, sun care products are the most preferred and hold a dominant share of 59%. The segment is expected to progress at a CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period.

SPF-15-29, SPF-30-55, and SPF-55+ have gained popularity across product lines, and e-Commerce sales of sun care products are expected to only increase during the assessment period. Consumers are still leery of prolonged ultraviolet ray exposure, but tourism and outdoor mobility restrictions have caused sluggishness.

Which Form of Sun Protection Products is Popular?

Spray form of sun protection products holds a high share of 25%, and will witness a CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period.

Spray-on sunscreens are light, dry rapidly, and don’t leave any oily residue on the skin, making them safe for both adults and children. Spending time in the sun raises the risk of skin cancer and premature ageing. Therefore, using sunscreen on a regular basis has become an important element of any skin care routine, thereby driving the sunscreen market.

Sunscreen sprays are useful for use on hard-to-reach areas as well as for children, and are a simple way to protect oneself from the sun. These sprays have grown in popularity due to their ease of use and convenience, particularly among parents who need to rapidly apply sunscreen to their children before they go outside to play.

