Recurrence Of Injuries Caused By Sports Is Driving Demand For ACL Reconstruction Market

The recent study by Fact.MR on ACL Reconstruction Market Demand offers a 10-year forecast. This ACL Reconstruction market outlook report explicates on vital dynamics such as the drivers, restraints and opportunities for key players and competitive analysis along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with the manufacturing of product.

The Key trends Analysis of ACL Reconstruction also provides dynamics that are responsible for influencing the future Sales and Demand of ACL Reconstruction market over the forecast period.

Introduction

Anterior crutiate ligament (ACL) is made of tough fibrous material which is located within the knee joint. It ranges from the medial surface of the lateral femoral condyle, which is a part of the lower end of the thigh bone, to the front of the anterior tibial spine, which is a part of the upper end of the shin bone.

The anterior crutiate ligament acts primarily to maintain joint stability by restraining the forward motion of the shin bone relative to the thigh bone. ACL injury is a complete rupture or tear of a ligament and is one of the most common knee injuries.

Critical insights enclosed in the report:

In-depth assessment of the leading Key players Analysis in ACL Reconstruction Market

The regional analysis of the different market segments and sub-segments

Recent mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and R&D activities.

SWOT analysis of the prominent players in the ACL Reconstruction market

Y-o-Y revenue growth of ACL Reconstruction market during the forecast period

The report covers following ACL Reconstruction Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the ACL Reconstruction market:

Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in ACL Reconstruction

Latest industry Analysis on ACL Reconstruction Market , with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors

Key trends Analysis of ACL Reconstruction market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.

Changing ACL Reconstruction demand and consumption of diverse products

Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries

New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types

Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of ACL Reconstruction major players

ACL Reconstruction Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global ACL Reconstruction market can be segmented on the basis of procedure type, fixation type, end user, and geography.

Based on procedure type, the global ACL Reconstruction repair market is segmented as:

Graft Fixation Autograft Allograft



Based on fixation type, the global ACL Reconstruction repair market is segmented as:

Femoral Tissue Fixation Bone Fixation

Tibial Tissue Fixation Bone Fixation



Based on end user, the global ACL Reconstruction market is segmented as:

Hospitals

Orthopedic Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Based on geography, the global ACL Reconstruction market is segmented as:

North America U.S. Canada



Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Peru Rest of LATAM

Europe EU – 4 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain) U.K. BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg) NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden) Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep., etc.) Rest of Europe



CIS & Russia

Japan

APEJ Greater China India Korea ASEAN Countries Rest of APEJ



Middle East & Africa GCC Countries Turkey Iran Israel South Africa

Rest of MEA

Further, the ACL Reconstruction market Survey report emphasizes the adoption pattern And Demand of ACL Reconstruction Market across various industries.

Competitive Landscape Analysis On ACL Reconstruction Market:

To provide decision-makers with credible insights on their competitive landscape, the ACL Reconstruction industry research report includes detailed market competitive landscape analysis.

The competitive landscape analysis for ACL Reconstruction Market includes detailed profiles of Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 players.

Leading Companies Profiled in the ACL Reconstruction Market are:

A comprehensive estimate on Demand of ACL Reconstruction market has been provided through an optimistic scenario as well as a conservative scenario, taking into account the sales of ACL Reconstruction market. Price point comparison by region with global average price is also considered in the study.

ACL Reconstruction Market: Key Players

The global market for ACL Reconstruction market is highly competitive. Examples of some of the key players operating in the global ACL Reconstruction market are Zimmer Biomet, Citieffe s.r.l. a socio unico, mith & Nephew Ltd, Arthrex, Inc., DePuy Synthes, CONMED Corporation, and MEIRA Inc, among others.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain.

ACL Reconstruction Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global ACL Reconstruction market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

North America is expected to be the dominant market in the global ACL Reconstruction market, owing to the presence of key manufacturers in the region. The ACL Reconstruction market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan is expected to grow at a significant CAGR, due to the expansion of product offerings by key players. Europe is expected to have the second-largest share in the global ACL Reconstruction market throughout the forecast period.

ACL Reconstruction Market: Snapshot

The global market for ACL Reconstruction is expected to witness moderate growth over the forecast period. A majority of ACL Reconstructions are available in various hospitals, orthopedic clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and specialty clinics.

Amongst the end users in ACL Reconstruction market, the hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers segments are expected to lead in the global ACL Reconstruction market over the forecast period.

Amongst the procedure types, the global ACL Reconstruction market is expected to be dominated by autograft sub-segment under the graft fixation segment and is expected to do so over the forecast period.

Key Question answered in the Survey of ACL Reconstruction market Report By Fact.MR :

ACL Reconstruction Company & brand share analysis: Company and brand share analysis on ACL Reconstruction reveals how much market share is captured by Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 players

Outlook of ACL Reconstruction Market Historical volume analysis: The industry analysis provides data & insights on historical volume sales of ACL Reconstruction Market

ACL Reconstruction Category & segment level analysis: Fact.MR’s ACL Reconstruction market sales outlook offers category and segment level analysis on lucrative and nascent product types. Market players can use this information to identify ACL Reconstruction sales potential and set sales targets at local, country, and regional level.

ACL Reconstruction Consumption by demographics: The outlook of ACL Reconstruction market intelligence study provides consumption by demographics analysis so market players can design their product and marketing strategies on the basis of high-value consumers

Post COVID consumer spending on ACL Reconstruction market: The report includes post COVID consumer spending analysis. This information will help business leads understand the shifts in purchasing power and behavior

Manufacturing trend analysis of ACL Reconstruction : Vital information on how market players are aligning their manufacturing strategies with respect to evolving consumer sentiments

ACL Reconstruction market Merger and acquisition activity: Fact.MR’s analysis also includes merger & acquisition activity analysis. ACL Reconstruction manufacturers and stakeholders will not only know the recent M&As but also understand its impact on competitive landscape and market share

ACL Reconstruction demand by country: The report forecasts ACL Reconstruction demand by country giving business leaders the ACL Reconstruction insights to know fast-growing, stable, and mature markets

ACL Reconstruction Market: Drivers and Restraints

The growing prevalence and recurrence of injuries caused by sports is expected to be the major factor driving the growth of the ACL Reconstruction market over the forecast period. According to Collins 2013, it has been estimated that around 80,000 to 100,000 people in the U.S. undergo ACL reconstruction every year.

It has also been reported that 22.6% of the diagnosed ACL lesions underwent ACL reconstruction in the three years after initial diagnosis, of which majority of the reconstructions took place in the first year after the injury.

Launch and addition of new kinds of methods and devices are other factors contributing to the growth of the global ACL Reconstruction Market. For instance, Amplitude Surgical commercially launched ACLip in 2017, and is considered to be an innovation for ACL Reconstruction.

People engaged in high-risk sports activities such as skiing and football are prone to ACL injury. Approximately 70% to 84% of ACL injuries are caused by a non-contact mechanism, such as a rapid deceleration, in a sports setting.

ACL reconstruction repair may be surgical or non-surgical. An ACL Reconstruction comprises the removal of the damaged ACL, harvesting of the graft (if it’s an autograft), drilling of the femoral and tibial tunnels, preparing of the graft, placing the graft in an anatomically similar or different to the original position of the ACL, and finally fixing the graft.

