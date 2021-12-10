Top Trends in the Agricultural Biologicals Market Dynamics & Global Forecast to 2026

The Top Trends in the Agricultural Biologicals Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% from an estimated value of USD 10.6 billion in 2021 to reach USD 18.5 billion by 2026 The market is driven by factors such as increased awareness towards organic food, growing concerns about the hazards of using chemicals, demand for high-value crops, and increase in awareness about residue levels in food, and favorable regulatory framework for the application of agricultural biologicals products are some of the key drivers for growth in agricultural biologicals market.

Drivers: Regulatory pressures and harmful effects associated with synthetic plant protection products

Plant Protection Products (PPP) such as herbicides, fungicides, and insecticides are considered to be harmful to human health and the environment. As a consequence of the introduction of safety regulations, various products were withdrawn from the market either because they were banned or because their reinstatement in the market was not supported during the re-registration process. For instance, synthetic plant protection products, such as Dinoseb, Chloramben, Methyl parathion, and Toxaphene, were banned in the US. Similarly, in the European Union, the stringent regulatory requirements and complex technical guidance procedures for the assessment of risks have reduced the number of active substances being registered in the EU. Several countries in the European region banned neonicotinoid pesticides between 2013 and 2015, which has encouraged the adoption of agricultural biologicals.

Restraints: Short shelf-life of biopesticides

The shelf life of biopesticides is evaluated by the number of viable spores or mycelia formulation. The quality of biopesticides is determined by the number of colony-forming units per gram (cfu/g). Biopesticides are easily affected by various biotic and abiotic factors in farm fields because they are naturally occurring organisms or substances. This directly affects their efficacy in the field, which can become low or inactive. In addition, biopesticides have a very short shelf life compared to conventional pesticides, which leads to a problem in their storage and protection. Microbial biopesticides have a longer shelf life and can be stored for a long time; however, this cannot be compared to the longer shelf life of chemical pesticides.

Opportunuity:Advancements in microbial research across the globe

Companies such as Bayer CropScience (Germany) are focusing on developing advanced microbials and RNA interference (RNAi) technology solutions, which help farmers to opt for better alternatives for the application of agricultural biologicals. Extensive research undertaken by these major players in the crop protection industry has encouraged the effective use of biological signals to trigger RNAi for specific genes, which help in disease and pest resistance and increased yield and quality. Companies are focusing on the creation of sprayable RNAi products for biological crop protection.

Challenges: High preference for agrochemicals among farmers

There are various advantages of adopting agricultural biologicals. Biologicals do not pose a risk to the other organisms that are beneficial to the growth of the crop, but only target specific pests and related species. It also does not harm the farmers and offers the benefits of short, restricted field entry intervals, due to which farmers can access the fields frequently. However, there are certain barriers to the adoption of biologicals. For instance, conventional pesticide and fertilizer markets are well-established and offer various products. Farmers are unwilling to adopt biologicals, as they are accustomed to the use of conventional pesticides and fertilizers due to the perception of higher yield. In addition, farmers have a perception that biologicals are costlier than conventional products, which also poses a challenge to the adoption of biologicals.

The key players in the top trends of the agricultural biologicals market include Bayer AG (Germany), UPL (India), Syngenta AG (Switzerland), and BASF SE (Germany). Other players include Isagro S.p.A. (Italy), Marrone Bio Innovations (US), Valent Biosciences (US), Koppert Biological Systems (Netherlands), Stockton Bio-AG (Israel), Lallemand (Canada), Certis USA LLC (US), and Valagro S.P.A (Italy), which also contribute a significant share to the agricultural biologicals market.

