Growth Opportunities in the Enteric Disease Testing Market

Northbrook, USA, 2021-Dec-13 — /EPR Network/ — The report “Enteric Disease Testing Market by Technology (Traditional and Rapid), End Use (Food (Meat, Poultry, Seafood, Dairy, Processed Foods, and Fruits & Vegetables) and Water), Pathogen Tested, and Region – Global Forecast to 2026″, The market for enteric disease testing is estimated at USD 1.8 billion in 2021; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% to reach USD 2.4 billion by 2026. The increase in global food production impacts the food enteric disease testing market growth by increasing the number of food safety controls in each step from raw material procurement till the product reaches the consumers. Further, food manufacturers are willing to pay for testing and certification and have included this practice in their manufacturing cycles. With consumers becoming increasingly aware about the food and water-borne illnesses and stringent regulations to meet international standards, there is growing demand for enteric disease testing market.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Enteric disease testing Market

The concern among consumers is estimated to increase for the security and safety of food products due to the outbreak of COVID-19, and this might lead to a high adoption rate for testing technologies and laboratories across the globe. Thus, the demand for enteric disease testing will increase in the coming years. Moreover, pandemic situations created due to the outbreak of COVID-19 will increase the demand for rapid tests from food manufacturers and growers to test an adequate number of samples in less time, thereby increasing the supply chain activities and enhancing the adoption of testing technologies.

Restraint: Lack of proper regulations governing pathogen testing in the developing economies

The food industry in developing countries remains highly fragmented and is predominated by small and unorganized players, who may have not necessarily adopted proper food testing practices, leading to a greater risk of contamination. The testing of food & beverage products, such as packaged foods, dairy products, beverages, and meat products, requires proper enforcement measures, coordination between market stakeholders, and supporting infrastructure. However, many countries that are classified in the cluster of developing economies lack these factors, acting as a restraint to the testing of pathogens in food and water in these regions.

The meat, poultry and seafood food sub-segment is estimated to account for the largest market share in the by food end-use segment of enteric disease testing market over the forecast period.

The global consumption of meat and processed meat products is highly rising. Further, with expanding globalization, food products are traded, which provides scope for various processes ranging from packaging, handling, storing and transportation, leading to food infestation. All these factors lead to an increased chance of contamination of the food, due to which the meat and seafood products are estimated to account for the highest market share in the market.

The rising health awareness among consumers in the North American region and presence of key players is projected to account for the largest market size during the forecast period

The high level of awareness about healthy foods and nutrition is projected to drive the market growth for enteric disease testing market in North American region. Furthermore, the US and Canada combined have a high concentration of market players after Europe and are also high on technology adoption.

Key Market Players:

Key players in this market include SGS SA (Switzerland), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), Intertek Group plc (UK), Bureau Veritas (France), ALS Limited (Australia), and TÜV SÜD (Germany). Key players in this market are focusing on increasing their presence through mergers & acquisitions and new product developments, specific to consumer tastes in these regions. These companies have a strong presence in Europe and North America. They also have manufacturing facilities along with strong distribution networks across these regions.

