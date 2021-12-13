Patient Registry Software Market worth $2.8 billion by 2026 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Pune , India , 2021-Dec-13 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “Patient Registry Software Market by Type of Registry (Diabetes, Cancer, Rare Disease, Asthma, Kidney), Software (Integrated and Standalone), Delivery (On Premise and Cloud), Pricing Model, Database (Public), End User (Hospitals) – Global Forecast to 2026,” published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Patient Registry Software Market is projected to reach USD 2.8 billion by 2026 from USD 1.4 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 15.0% during the forecast period.

The growth of this market is mainly attributed to the shift toward computerized registries to provide users with an automated way to store data and create, sort, and display patient lists for use in planning, quality improvement, reporting, and direct care delivery. Also, the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic and the increasing number of COVID-19 patients globally are expected to increase the demand for patient registry software in the coming years. The base year considered for the study is 2020, while, the forecast period is 2021 to 2026.

By type of registry, the disease registries segment accounted for the largest share of the patient registry software market in 2020.

On the basis of type of registry, the disease registries segment accounted for the largest share of the patient registry software market in 2020. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increase in the aging population, rising prevalence of chronic and rare & new diseases, growing awareness on the role of registries in health management, and the adoption of EHRs across the globe.

The hospitals & medical practices segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the patient registry software market, by end user, during the forecast period

Based on end user, the hospitals & medical practices segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors responsible for the growth of this segment are growing prevalence of research, QM and improvement, facility planning and marketing, and monitoring patient outcomes.

North America dominated the patient registry software market in 2020

North America accounted for the largest share of the market in 2020, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The increasing need to integrate healthcare systems, government funding for developing patient registries, rising focus on PHM and HIE, increasing adoption of HCIT as a cost-containment measure are some of the factors driving the growth of the market in North America.

Some of the prominent players in this patient registry software market are IBM Corporation (US), IQVIA Holdings (US), OpenText Corporation (Canada), Optum (US), Premier, Inc. (US), ArborMetrix, Inc. (US), FIGmd (US), McKesson Corporation (US), Syneos Health (US), Dacima Software, Inc. (Canada), ifa Systems AG (Germany), Medstreaming- M2S (US), ImageTrend, Inc. (US), Evado Clinical (Australia), WIRB Copernicus Group (US), Global Vision Technologies, Inc. (India), Conduent, Inc. (US), Elekta AB (Sweden), Cedaron (US), LUMEDX (US), Armus Corp (US), Phamax AG (Switzerland), and Versaform Systems Corp (US), ESO Solutions (US) and Ordinal Data, Inc. (US).