Sales Forecast of Dryer Vents Market , Analysis, and Forecast Report till 2031

The global dryer vents market is estimated to be valued at ~US$ 360 million by the end of 2019. Adoption of online and offline laundry services has been observed to be gathering visible traction over the recent past, which is likely to remain key factor boosting the sales of dryer vents.

Prominently driven by the paradigm shift of the laundry industry, from manual process to automation, the global dryer vents market is projected to record a progressing CAGR of 3.7% during the period 2019-2029.

Key Challenges Faced by the Dryer Vents Market Players

Several research studies show that house fires caused by dryers are far more common than generally believed, calling for the implementation of stringent regulations and standards for dryers and vents, with respect to their installation. Subsequently, the regulatory bodies have imposed strict policies that approve only specific designs of dryer vents, which continues to challenge the growth of market players.

Growing preference for ventless dryers over vented variants along with rising instances of accumulation of lint in the dryer vents that could lead fire breakouts has added to the reluctance of adopting dryer vents.

Competitive Landscape

While a majority of leading players in the dryer vents market are based in North America and Europe, they continue to emphasize stronger distribution networks across the countries in the Asia Pacific region, including China, Japan, and India.

The dryer vents market in North America and Europe shows a high level of consolidation, with leading players such as

Defleco ,LLC

Dundas Jafine Inc.

Imperial Manufacturing Group, Inc.

InOvate Technologies, Inc.

M&M Manufacturing Company, Inc.

