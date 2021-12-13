Non Invasive Prenatal Testing Market worth $ 7.3 billion by 2021 : Technological advancements in the field of Dental Imaging

Pune, India, 2021-Dec-13 — /EPR Network/ —

The study involved four major activities in estimating the current size of the global non-invasive prenatal testing market. Exhaustive secondary research was done to collect information on the market, its peer markets, and its parent market. The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing values with industry experts across the value chain through primary research. Both top-down and bottom-up approaches were employed to estimate the complete market size.

According to a new market research report “Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market by Instruments (Ultrasound, NGS, PCR, Microarray), Consumables, Method (FCMB, cf-DNA), Application (Trisomy, Microdeletion, Genetics, Rh factor) & End User (Hospital, Diagnostic Labs) – Global Forecast to 2021″, published by MarketsandMarkets, The global NIPT market is expected to reach USD 2.88 Billion by 2021 from USD 1.35 Billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 16.4% during the forecast period.

Growth in this market is driven by the high risk of chromosomal abnormalities with increasing maternal age, growing preference for non-invasive techniques over invasive methods, improving reimbursement scenario for NIPT, and increasing awareness of NIPT. However, a dearth of skilled professionals is restraining the growth of this market.

The major factors driving the growth of this market include the growing preference for non-invasive techniques over invasive methods, rising focus on reimbursement for NIPT, launch of new and advanced NIPT products, and increasing maternal age (associated with growth in the risk of chromosomal abnormalities in babies). Furthermore, untapped emerging markets are expected to offer potential growth opportunities to players operating in the NIPT market during the forecast period.

The Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market is segmented based on product, method, application, end user, and region. Based on region, the NIPT market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further sub segmented into the U.S. and Canada; while Europe is further sub segmented into Germany, France, the U.K. and Rest of Europe (RoE).

In 2016, North America dominated the market, followed by Europe. Factors such as high risk of chromosomal disorders with increasing maternal age and rising government investments are driving the growth of the NIPT market in this region. However, Asia is poised to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of this market are improving healthcare infrastructure, growing per capita income, and increasing awareness programs.

On the basis of product, the market is classified into consumables and instruments. The consumable segment is further divided into assay kits & reagents and disposables. The instruments segment is divided into ultrasound devices, NGS systems, PCR instruments, microarrays, and other instruments. In 2016, the consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The high growth in this segment is attributed to the repeated requirements of consumables as compared to instruments in NIPT.

Based on method, the market is classified into ultrasound detection, biochemical screening tests, fetal cells in maternal blood tests, and cell-free DNA in maternal plasma tests. In 2016, the ultrasound detection accounted for the largest share of the market. The cell-free DNA in maternal plasma tests segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing demand for cf-DNA based techniques in NIPT testing and rising government initiatives to provide prenatal services are the factors contributing to the growth of this market.

Based on application, the market is segmented into Trisomy, microdeletion syndrome, and other applications. Trisomy forms the largest and fastest-growing application segment of the global market. This is attributed to factors such as increasing maternal age and rising incidence of chromosomal abnormalities.

Based on end user, the Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market is segmented into diagnostic laboratories and hospitals. In 2016, the diagnostic laboratories segment accounted for the largest share of the market. Growth in this end-user segment can be attributed to the rising incidence of chromosomal abnormalities and initiatives by companies to provide technologically advanced products to diagnostic laboratories.

The market is highly fragmented with several big and emerging players. Key market players include GE Healthcare (U.S.), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Illumina, Inc. (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (U.S.), PerkinElmer, Inc. (U.S.), QIAGEN N.V. (Germany), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), and Beijing Genomics Institute (China).

