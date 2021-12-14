Food Vacuum Machine Market: Growth Opportunities and Recent Developments

The global food vacuum machine market size is projected to grow from USD 12.9 billion in 2020 to USD 16.4 billion by 2025, recording a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0% during the forecast period. The increasing demand for shelf-stable products and ready-to-eat foods and the shift toward easy-to-handle and convenient packaging across regions are some of the major factors that are projected to contribute to the growth of the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the increasing focus on hygienic packaging solutions with the advent of COVID-19 is projected to encourage the use of food vacuum machines, which contributes to market growth.

Based on process, the skin segment is projected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

The growing demand for skin vacuum packaging for premium food options and its greater acceptance because of the introduction of new films that can accommodate different shapes of food is projected to drive the overall growth of the market.

Based on application, the meat & seafood segment is projected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

The demand for food vacuum machines for application in the meat industry is projected to witness significant growth in the coming years. This is attributed to the growing consumption of meat, resulting in the increasing demand among consumers to preserve it through vacuum sealing.

Asia Pacific is projected to account for the largest share in the food vacuum machine market during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific market accounted for the largest share in 2020, followed by Europe. The growth of the market in this region is majorly driven by the rising disposable income of consumers, which has resulted in an increased expenditure in packaged and ready-to-eat food. Emerging local brands in the region are also fueling the demand for food vacuum machines. The rising awareness among consumers due to the advent of COVID-19 has led to an increasing focus on hygienic packaging solutions. In addition, hectic and busier lifestyles have encouraged consumers to opt for ready-to-eat meals that require vacuum sealing to protect the contents of the package. These factors will encourage the use of food vacuum machines, thereby supporting the overall market growth.

Key Market Players

Key players in the global market include Ulma Packaging (Spain), Proseal (UK), Multivac (Germany), Electrolux Professional (Sweden), Henkelman (Netherlands), Henkovac International (Netherlands), Promarks (US), and Sammic SL (Spain). These players have broad industry coverage and high operational and financial strength.