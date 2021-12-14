Typeset launches exclusive “Interview Series” to showcase the scholarly works of esteemed academicians

Palo Alto, California, 2021-Dec-14 — /EPR Network/ — Typeset, an efficient, all-in-one research writing and publishing platform, has launched its new “Typeset Interview Series.” It is a series of interviews focused on engaging in conversations with esteemed authors, university professors, editors, publishers, etc., and getting to know their views and beliefs about scholarly communication and the publishing industry. The end goal is to take a sneak peek into their academic journey and spread it across.

“With the rapid advancement of science and technology and the subtle changes in academia, the impact of research writing and publishing on people’s livelihood has become increasingly prominent. In response to the call of the times, we have been committed to promoting the elevation of scholarly communication, striving to make contributions to social development,” says Saikiran Chandha, Chief Executive Office, Typeset.

“This series is intended to give a voice to the individuals who we believe are making a difference in scholarly publishing yet aren’t getting the visibility they deserve. We hope that you all enjoy reading these interviews as much as we loved conducting them,” he added.

The first set of interviews captured the thoughts and opinions of renowned guests, such as Carla P. Gomes (Professor and Director at Institute of Computational Sustainability, Cornell University), Candace Jones (Chair of Global Creative Enterprise at University of Edinburgh Business School), Dr. Ulrich Baer (University Professor of Comparative Literature, Department of Photography and Imagining, Tisch School of the Arts from New York University), Dr. Abdul Rohman (RMIT University Vietnam), Anilkumar K Samtani (Established professor from Nanyang Technological University, Singapore), and Lee Grieveson (Professor of Media History, Center for Multidisciplinary and Intercultural Inquiry, UCL, London).

“Through this series of exclusive interviews, we hope to share the academic stories of established researchers and scientists, including their insights, contribution to various fields of study, and their take on the future of scholarly publishing. These interviews are not only intended for the readers of Typeset, but also for readers from all around the globe who have similar interests,” — said Monali Ghosh, Head of Marketing, Typeset.

“We hope that more people can obtain useful information about scholarly research and development from our series of interviews,” she added.

Key highlights of the Typeset Interview Series:

Interaction and collaboration with expert authors, professors, editors of this industry

Insightful interviews, deep diving into their real-life experiences of the academic publishing world

The conversations also cover their thoughts around current and future scenarios of academic space, and useful insights into their journey, challenges, and achievements

The interview series aims to expand scholarly knowledge, impart wisdom, deliver expertise to the scientific community worldwide

About Typeset

Typeset is the world’s only all-in-one solution to discover, create, collaborate and publish research — used by 1M+ researchers and Nobel laureates, including organizations such as MIT, Stanford, CERN, NASA, and the like across 103 different countries. It allows you to write, automatically format, and submit higher-quality research papers to reputed journals.

The web platform currently handles the usage of over one million researchers, with more than 500,000 papers being written every month.