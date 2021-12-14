Python Training in Bangalore

Bangalore, India, 2021-Dec-14 — /EPR Network/ — Python is an easy and popular open-source high-level language that is used for big data, data science, data analyst, artificial intelligence, etc.

It is based on object-oriented and interpreted language.

There are more job opportunities in the Python domain. Python is used for web development processes thus it is easy to implement. Many prefer python language for their web application development though they are fresher or experienced.

Python is used to build server-side web applications in which python is written in server-side (backend) and javascript is executed in frontend to build a web application.

There are python frameworks used for website development such as Django, flask, etc.

Django

It is a high-level Python framework used to build web applications that are secure and maintainable, it is free and open source. It is scalable and the codes are written in python language.

Django encourages developers to build fast, clean designs of websites.

The libraries of Django are used to develop functionalities such as URL routing, the authentication process, an object-relational mapper(ORM) that enable it to interact with databases, etc.

Flask

It is the most popular framework, it is a micro web framework. It is called a micro framework because it does not include libraries and tools. It does not define ORM features but it includes URL routing, template engine. It is a WSGI(web server gateway interface) web app framework.

It is easy to start and increases readability than the django framework.

It defines a small, easy-to-extend code.

Why choose Python?

There are hundreds of programming languages available such as c, c++, java new entries like Ruby, c#, etc. Choosing which language to learn is difficult although every language is important for certain situations.

Python is a good choice for both beginners and experienced. It is easy and solves many programming problems. It is easy to implement and platform-independent. The demand for python developers increases every year.

It is friendly for new users, it runs equally well on Linux, Unix, Windows.

It is scalable for developing large programs, it is used for website development, mobile application, etc. Easy to use graphical user interface(GUI) toolkit, libraries of web development programming, etc that are free.

Python is interpreted as interactive and beginner-friendly which would let us choose python language.

For implementing large programs python can be byte code and can be used as a scripting language. These are the features of why developers choose python language for their requirements.

Skills

Should have good knowledge in core python of all the concepts of python such as data structure, oops concept, variables and data types, file handling, exception handling, etc. These are general and main concepts to get started with python.

Knowledge in frameworks for web development such as Django and Flask. These frames are widely used for the development of websites. Django is a python web framework that ensures clean and good design. It’s free and open source. Flask is a micro web framework that is easy to implement. Skills in front-end technologies are required such as HTML, CSS, JavaScript.

Knowledge in ORM(object-relational mappers) is defined as it transfers the data stored in relational databases to objects.

Data science and machine learning and artificial intelligence knowledge.

Knowledge in SQL, MySQL databases, deep learning, Analytical skills.

Why join AchieversIT for the python training course?