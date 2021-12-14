PAN1740A Bluetooth 5 RF Module from Panasonic Featured in THE EDGE by Future Electronics

Montreal, Canada, 2021-Dec-14 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is featuring next-generation RF modules from Panasonic in the latest edition of THE EDGE – IoT & Connectivity.

The Panasonic PAN1740A Series is a RF Module offering a reduced boot time and supporting up to eight connections to allow greater flexibility to create more advanced applications. The PAN1740A is an optimized version of Panasonic’s existing PAN1740 Series Module.

Featuring a fully integrated radio transceiver and baseband processor for Bluetooth 5.0 Low Energy, the PAN1740A Series can be used as a standalone application processor or as a data pump in hosted systems. This radio-frequency module is also optimized for remote control units (RCU) requiring support for voice commands and motion/gesture recognition.

The PAN1740A Evaluation kit in easy-to-use USB dongle form enables users to quickly integrate the RF Module into their device.

To learn more, visit, https://www.futureelectronics.com/resources/featured-products/panasonic-pan1740a-series-bluetooth-5-low-energy-rf-module. To see the entire portfolio of Panasonic products available through Future Electronics, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a very extensive variety of electronic components. Founded by Robert G. Miller in 1968, Future Electronics believes its 5500 employees are its greatest asset, with 170 offices in 44 countries. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

