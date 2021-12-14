Drip Irrigation Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Near Future

The Drip Irrigation Market is estimated to be valued at USD 9.3 billion by 2025, from USD 5.5 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period. The market is driven by factors such as enhanced crop yields, optimum utilization of resources, reduced agricultural input costs and improved efficiency in agricultural production.

Drip irrigation helps minimize water loss due to evaporation by distributing water through a network of valves, pipes, tubing, and emitters. Drip irrigation methods are known to offer a significant advantage in efficiency against other conventional irrigation methods, including sprinkler and flooding. The adoption of micro irrigation technology has helped achieve higher cropping and irrigation intensity, which has made a significant impact on resource saving, cultivation cost, crop yield, and farm productivity. This technology has received considerable attention from policymakers and government for its perceived ability to contribute significantly toward agricultural productivity and economic growth.

Emitters are the most crucial components of a drip irrigation system as they discharge water flowing through the lateral over the crop root area. The role of emitters is to discharge water at a predetermined rate and help prevent clogging. Inline emitters are usually present within the laterals with equal spacing. They may be flat boat-shaped, cylindrical, or may be attached to the inner wall of the lateral. Inline emitters are usually used for row crops or field crops. They help provide maximum resistance against clogging and are suitable for surface irrigation and subsurface irrigation. The end users of inline emitters have substantial labor savings, as emitters are preinstalled. The inline emitters are molded into the dripline, which helps negate the costs for additional emitters.

The Asia Pacific drip irrigation market is anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to the high agricultural production, government initiatives incentivizing the adoption of drip irrigation systems, and increase in irrigable areas in the region which has resulted in water scarcity across multiple countries in the region. Asia Pacific was the largest consumer of drip irrigation and is a key exporter of agricultural products. The region is mainly dominated by large-scale operations, primarily exports, with an organized distribution chain.

Leading companies are Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd. (India), Lindsay Corporation (US), The Toro Company (US), Netafim Limited (Israel), Rain Bird Corporation (US), Chinadrip Irrigation Equipment Co. Ltd. (China), Elgo Irrigation Ltd. (Israel), Shanghai Huawei Water Saving Irrigation Corp. (China), Antelco Pty Ltd. (Australia), EPC Industries (India), Microjet Irrigation (South Africa), KSNM Drip (India), Sistema Azud (Italy), Metzer Group (Israel), Grupo Chamartin Chamsa (Italy), and Dripworks Inc. (US).

