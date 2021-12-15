Threat Intelligence Market Analysis, Size, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025

Felton, California , USA, Dec 15 2021 — /EPR Network/ — Latest Research Report on Threat Intelligence Market begins with a deep introduction and then delves broad into specific segments such as raw material, application, end user, and region, policy study, value chain structure, and upcoming trends in particular segments or regions. The report on Threat Intelligence prepare a case for investments in different regions based on a practical view of their regulatory outline, manufacturing dynamics, and availability of skills and resources in that region.

Global Threat Intelligence Market is anticipated to reach USD 12.6 billion by 2025. The market is anticipated to grow at a healthy rate in the years to come. The development of cyber-attacks against entities and organizations have made traditional cybersecurity measures virtually outdated; which has given rise to the necessity of threat intelligence. Threat Intelligence implies information that supports administrations to understand the risks produced by severe and common outside threats. In addition, the factors that propel the growth of the market include collective number of sophisticated cloud several initiatives, increasing government compliance on data security, and development of next-generation threat intelligence solutions.

On the other hand, there are factors that may hamper the growth of the market such as lack of awareness regarding evolving cyber threats, technical complications, and high cost related to the deployment. Threat intelligence industry is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 17.4% in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe. The market may be explored by solution, service, deployment mode, organization size, verticals, and geography.

North America accounted for the major share of the Threat Intelligence Market Size in 2017 and Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at a highest CAGR in the forthcoming period. The growing number of cyber-crime activities at software application, rising demand for the web and mobile application, and increasing government & legislation by-laws are expected to further drive the development of threat intelligence industry in the Asia-Pacific region.

Some of the key players that fuel the growth of the threat intelligence industry include Symantec Corporation, iSIGHT Partners Inc., Looking Glass, Inc., VeriSign, Inc., Dell EMC, Crowdstrike Inc., EclecticIQ BV, Alienvault, Inc., ThreatQuotient Inc., and Anomali, Inc.The leading companies are taking up partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.

