Buy a Card Online at Print Deals and Give Back to a Charity this Christmas

BRITISH COLUMBIA, Canada, 2021-Dec-16 — /EPR Network/ — Christmas is all about giving, so Vancouver Island’s Elite Group is taking this to heart with its ‘Print with Purpose’ campaign to help give back to local charities.

The Nanaimo graphic design and printing powerhouse is partnering with local Vancouver Island charities and donating 10% of all sales of cards from its https://www.printdeals.ca/ platform.

And to give that extra personal twist the company is highly renowned for; buyers will be able to choose the charity to give back before placing their order. Alternatively, charities will have their own custom URL to share with their communities and order sales will be automatically donated to that charity.

The campaign coincides with the award-winning company’s launch of its exciting range of Christmas products, including cards, calendars and postcards. You can view their templates here.

Elite Group founder, Catrina Elliott, said: “COVID-19 has wreaked havoc on charities and businesses globally. Our team has been thinking of how we can pay it forward and help these charities who, unfailingly, give so much back to their communities.

“Christmas is a poignant time for everyone and is all about giving. So we created a personalized approach for our clients to help donate to a charity this festive season when they buy their cards online at Print Deals. They know that part of their purchase is also helping their chosen charity.”

Print Deals is an easy to use platform that enables businesses to access thousands of cutting-edge and affordable design templates. It is stocked with design products, including business cards, flyers, pamphlets, brochures, envelopes, letterheads, tickets, calendars, greetings cards and labels.

The Elite Group of Companies includes local design and print businesses: Elite Image, Coastal Colour Design & Printing, Coastal Die Cut, and its latest acquisition InPrint Graphic Design.

Elite Image was previously named Top 10 Best Company in Small Business BC. Ms Elliott was Winner in the Top 20 Under 40 Business & Community Achievement Award and was previously named Nanaimo’s Entrepreneur of the Year.